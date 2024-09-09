Analysts expect turnaround for IT firms with growth recovery, higher margin

In previews of Q2FY25 and beyond, industry analysts are expecting a turnaround for IT services. High teens earnings per share or EPS growth is expected for the next 2-3 financial years. The hopes are backed by deal wins of above $100 billion as at Q1FY25, up 16.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Margins seem to have stabilised. There are medium to loterm opportunities in digital transformation (DT), especially in Cloud, cybersecurity and GenAI. Positive sentiment from possible Fed cuts could accelerate demand.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While revenue growth for the companies represented in Nifty IT Index could be at an annual rate of 8.5 per cent over FY24-27, EPS growth may rise to 17.5 per cent over the same period, according to a report by Nirmal Bang Research. This is due to margin expansion, pyramid rationalisation, reduced subcontractor expenses, higher utilisation, and organisational changes, including CEO replacements.