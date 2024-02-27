Analysts remain selective on space-related stocks as govt eases FDI norms

The government last week relaxed foreign direct investment (FDI) norms for the space sector by allowing 100 per cent FDI in manufacturing of components, systems or sub-systems for satellites, ground segments, and user segments.

It also permitted 74 per cent FDI in satellite manufacturing and operation, satellite data products and 49 per cent in development of launch vehicles and spaceports.

Following this, stocks of related companies saw an uptick at the bourses. Among the lot, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, MTAR Technologies, Data Patterns, Astra Microwave Products, Centum Electronics, Walchandnagar Industries, Paras Defence have risen 4-25 per cent since the announcement on February 21, albeit with some intermittent profit-booking.



“The development is positive and will allow domestic players to gain access to advanced technologies and expertise due to foreign tie-ups. But given the current valuations and fundamentals, we suggest avoiding fresh buying while those who have positions can stay put,” said Sanjay Moorjani, research analyst, Samco Securities.

Most stocks in the defence and space business have been on a one-way rally in the last year giving handsome returns as high as 142 per cent driven by the government’s push for indigenisation of defence manufacturing.

Valuations wise, most are trading at price to equity multiples of 50-100 times on a 12-month trailing basis, data from BSE shows. Apollo Micro Systems, for instance, commands a PE of 152 times, among the highest.



Relaxing FDI norms, analysts believe, will help listed defence companies sharpen their focus on space as a revenue segment and improve scalability, which has remained limited for them.

“FDI norms relaxation will help companies sharpen focus on the space segment from hereon as it is a niche area, which requires high research to match global standards. Many players were already involved in the Chandrayaan project but scalability has been limited as ISRO has remained their major customer. But with the ease in FDI, companies can now participate in global missions too, increasing their revenue as scalability and customer base goes up,” said Kranthi Bathini, director, equity strategy at WealthMills Securities.



Investment strategy

While the Street seems bullish on these counters, analysts suggest investors remain stock specific as the recent development alone should not be a trigger for fresh buying given high valuations.

Bathini, for instance, suggests evaluating companies based on their specific research domains related to space activities and the level of expertise in them. He further adds companies with higher segmental revenue from space will see the most benefit of the new norms over a period of time.

PTC Industries, Walchandnagar Industries, BEL and HAL remain his top bets from the defence and aerospace theme. The former three companies were among several firms that had supplied crucial hardware for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.



HAL primarily caters to the Indian defense forces, but has been involved in space-related activities tieing up with ISRO for various space missions. Its cryogenic engine facility caters to rocket engine manufacturing for ISRO and it has also supplied key infrastructure for the Gaganyaan mission.

Among other players operating in this sector, MTAR Technologies earned 5 per cent (Rs 23 crore) of its total revenue from the space segment in April-December 2023 (9MFY24). Of its order book of Rs 1,179 crore as on December 31, 2023, this vertical held 11 per cent share.

The company in its latest earnings call said it expects space and aerospace revenue to grow sharply to Rs 150 crore in FY25 from the current base of Rs 45 crore.