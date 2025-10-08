Home / Markets / News / Anant Raj shares slip 5% on launching QIP; check floor price, issue details

Anant Raj shares slip 5% on launching QIP; check floor price, issue details

The company's board approved the floor price for the issue at ₹695.83 per share, translating to a discount of 5.4 per cent from the previous day's close at ₹736.3 per share

Anant Raj shares slipped 4.7 per cent on the BSE, logging an intraday low at ₹701 per share. At 10:51 AM, Anant Raj’s share price was trading 4.17 per cent lower at ₹705.6 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 82,000.24.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹24,220.47 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹947.25 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹366.15 per share. 

Anant Raj QIP launch 

The selling pressure on the counter came a day after the company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP). The company’s board approved the floor price for the issue at ₹695.83 per share, translating to a discount of 5.4 per cent from the previous day's close at ₹736.3 per share. 
 
The company may offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price so calculated for the issue. According to Bloomberg, the company seeks to raise ₹1,100 crore through QIP. 

What is a QIP? 

A QIP is a way for Indian-listed companies to raise capital by issuing shares or other convertible securities to a select group of institutional investors. QIPs are governed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations, specifically the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.
 
That apart, in June 2025, Bloomberg had reported that Anant Raj Ltd. plans to spend ₹18,000 crore on data centers as it joins a growing list of Indian companies looking to ride the boom in demand for artificial intelligence and business process-led services in the country. 
 
The Delhi-based developer with a market value of $2.3 billion will launch two more data centers or server farms in the northern Indian state of Haryana. This is in addition to the one already operational, as it aims for a capacity of little over 300 megawatts by 2032, Amit Sarin, managing director at Anant Raj, said.
 
Anant Raj is a real estate developer with its presence in the State of Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and NCR is known for its diversified business portfolio. With decades of experience, the company has developed landmark projects across residential, commercial, hospitality, industrial asset classes and IT parks. In addition to its real estate ventures, Anant Raj has expanded into high-tech infrastructure, including the development of cutting-edge data center facilities, including digital cloud services, positioning itself at the forefront of India’s evolving digital and urban landscape through its 100 per cent subsidiary, Anant Raj Cloud. 
 

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

