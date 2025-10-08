Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty open higher; Titan rallies 3.5%, Tata Motors down 1%
The broader market indices were flat with the Nifty MidCap index up 0.03 per cent and the NiftySmallCap index 0.06 per cent

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 8, 2025
Sensex, Nifty opened higher today

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral markets update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here’s how the sectoral indices on the NSE were faring after the markets opened on Wednesday.
 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 was trading with a marginal loss of 0.01 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap100 traded with gains of 0.08 per cent after the markets opened.
 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at the Sensex gainers and losers at the close after market opened on Wednesday. 
 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 25,079

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 opened with a loss of 28.55 points or 0.11 per cent at 25,079.75. 
 

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens below 81,900

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex started Wednesday's trading session at 81,899.51, lower by 27.24 points or 0.03 per cent. 
 

9:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: MCX Gold hits record high

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold futures on the MCX hit a record high of ₹122,101 per 10 gm on Wednesday.
 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex sheds 27 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex shed 27.24 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 81,899.51 in pre-opening session on Wednesday.
 

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty falls 28 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 settled the pre-opening session at 25,079.75, lower by 28.55 points or 0.11 per cent.
 

9:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens slightly higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens 2 paise higher on Wednesday. The domestic currency opened at 88.75 per US dollar vs Tuesday's close of 88.77/$

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nomura sees muted retail, upstream to offset telecom, O2C in Q2

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nomura estimates Q2FY26F consolidated Ebitda of Rs 444 billion for RIL, up ~3% q-q, as sustained delivery by Jio (unlisted) and strong oil-to-chemicals (O2C) will likely be offset by the soft growth in retail and a slight degrowth in the upstream business.

It estimates O2C’s EBITDA of INR150.2bn in 2QFY26F, a growth of 4% q-q led by higher refining margins on account of the q-q rise in spreads for diesel and jet fuel, and higher refinery throughput. It estimates Q2FY26F refining margins increased to USD10.1/bbl from USD10.0/bbl in Q1FY26.

"We believe RIL’s consumer-facing business will likely deliver a mixed performance as robust Jio performance may be partly offset by the soft growth for Reliance Retail (RR; unlisted). We estimate Jio’s EBITDA at INR172.3bn, up 3% q-q, underpinned by: (1) the strong increase in the end-of-period subscriber base by 6mn subs to 504mn in 2QFY26 vs 498mn in 1QFY26; and (2) modestly higher ARPU of INR212/month (vs INR209/month in 1QFY26)," it said.

8:48 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan's Q2 show 'much better than expected', says Nomura

Stock Market LIVE Updates: While assessing Titan Company's Q2FY26 business update, Nomura said sales growth of Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya (TMZ) at 18% YoY was better than their estimate of 10.6% YoY. Caratlane grew by 30% YoY, largely in-line with their estimate of 28% YoY.

Overall domestic jewellery grew by 19% YoY vs estimate of 12% YoY.
 
This is despite: Q2 having a high base YoY due to customs duty cut from 15% to 6% in July 2024; Shradh period (inauspicious to purchase new jewelry); and high
gold prices (+43% YoY; +10% QoQ) impacting footfalls.

Watches and Wearables sales growth of 12% YoY was broadly in-line with their estimate of 14% YoY.

Eye care and International business was also in-line.

Nomura maintained its Buy rating with share price target of Rs 4,275

8:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nomura on Tata Motors

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors announced JLR's Q2FY26 volumes on October 7, 2025.

It said JLR's retail volumes declined 17.1% YoY, while wholesale volumes decreased ~24.2% YoY.

In absolute terms, wholesale volumes in Q2FY26 were at 66.1k units (excluding Chery-JLR China JV – CJLR). The mix of RR, RR Sport and Defender was 76.7%, down from 77.2% QoQ.

JLR's retails (including CJLR) declined ~17.1% YoY to ~85k units in Q2FY26. All markets reported declines as follows: North America (-9%), Europe (-12.1%), UK (-32.3%), China (-22.5%), and MENA (-15.8%).

Nomura on Tata Motors
66k wholesale volumes for 2QFY26 for JLR were broadly in line with our expectation, given the production disruption for one month. With this 1H volumes were at 153k. Given the supply shortage, the region-wise volume performance is not representative of demand in our view. We currently build in volumes (ex-China JV) of 387k/399k/416k over FY26-28F.

We maintain our Neutral rating on Tata Motors and SOTP-based TP of Rs 732, valuing its CV business at 10x EV/EBITDA, PV at 1x EV/sales, and JLR at 1.1x EVEBITDA. We continue to value on average FY27-28F and investments at INR107/share. The stock is currently trading at 4.9x FY27F EV/EBITDA.

8:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GST rate cuts impact biz, Dabur likely to see mid-single digit growth in Q2

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dabur India expects to clock mid-single digit consolidated revenue during the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26) due to GST rate rejig, even as the FMCG major asserted that the indirect tax reform will boost purchasing power and jack up consumption in the long run.
 
The maker of Real fruit juice said it faced "short-term moderation in sales" in the second quarter, adding that its operating profit will grow in line with the consolidated revenue. 

8:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today

Titan, Godrej Consumer, Bajaj Finserv, Concor and others in focus. 

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi lifts trading curbs on an individual in V Marc India IPO case

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi on Tuesday revoked all restrictions imposed on an individual in connection with alleged irregularities in the initial public offering of V Marc India Ltd, after its investigation found no evidence of the individual's involvement.
 
"... revoke all the directions issued vide the interim order qua Ms Rekha Kurani with immediate effect," Sebi's whole-time member (WTM) Amarjeet Singh said in the order. 
First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

