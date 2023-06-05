Angel One client base jumps 44% in May, retail equity market share rises 4%



The company's retail turnover market share in equity investment rose 4.02 per cent during the period to 23.9 per cent from 19.9 per cent in May last year. As compared to 23.8 per cent in April, however, it was up a much lower 0.8 per cent. The total client base of stock brokerage platform Angle One Ltd, formerly called Angel Broking Ltd, saw a 44.5 per cent jump in its client base to 14.59 million in May from 10.10 million in the same month last year. As compared to April, it was up 3.3 per cent.



The number of unique mutual fund systematic investment plan (MF SIP) registrations was up a whopping 682 per cent to 122,070. However, it was 18.2 per cent lower than 149,310 reported in April this year. The company saw a 22.4 per cent rise in average daily orders to 4.12 million from 3.36 million last May. The total number of orders during the month stood at 90.6 million, over 28 per cent higher than 70.63 million last year.