Home / Markets / News / Angel One reports data breach, says no impact on client securities, funds

Angel One reports data breach, says no impact on client securities, funds

Stock broking firm, which manages 13 million clients, said certain client profile data like name, email, mobile number and client holding data may have been accessed in an unauthorised manner

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Angel One reports data breach, says no impact on client securities, funds

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Stock broking firm Angel One, which manages over 13 million clients, reported data breach of client details stating that it received emails claiming unauthorised access. The company said that certain client profile data like name, email, mobile number and client holding data may have been accessed in an unauthorised manner.
“We have verified that such breach does not have any impact on client securities, funds and credentials; and all client accounts are secure. The data, claimed to have been accessed, cannot be used for any transactions,” said the broker in an exchange filing.

The broker added that there was no impact on operations or clients’ securities and client’s login credentials were not compromised

Topics :Angel oneData breach

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Also Read

Indian Railways denies IRCTC data breach but launches investigation

60% in survey report personal data breach by their loan service provider

How to secure personal data amid a breach: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

500 mn users, including from India, at risk in WhatsApp data breach: Report

Everything shouldn't be hardcoded into data protection Bill: Vaishnaw

Ramky Infrastructure hits over 12-year high; stock zooms 48% in 2 months

FPIs invest $1 bn in Indian equities thus far in FY24 on cheaper valuations

Tech M sheds 9% in 5 days on JP Morgan, Citi downgrades, target price cuts

ITC surpasses HDFC's m-cap to become 7th most valued listed company

Indian companies are turning more to junk bonds to meet funding needs

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story