Indian companies are turning more to junk bonds to meet funding needs

Indian companies using such securities have mopped up more capital in 2022-23 than at any point in the last eight years. Indian companies raised Rs 16,703 crore by issuing junk bonds, in 2022-23, shows regulatory data as of February 2023. The amount is 45 per cent higher than the annual average for the previous

Corporate bonds rated below the lowest investment grade ‘BBB’ are called junk bonds. They allow companies to raise capital, even for risky ventures, though investors demand high interest rates as compensation given the higher chance of default.