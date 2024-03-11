Are the Nifty PSU indices staring at up to 15% fall from current levels?

Amid the current fall in mid-and small-cap counters in the last three trading sessions, stocks of public sector undertakings (PSUs), too, have taken a beating with the Nifty PSE, Nifty CPSE and the Nifty PSU Bank slipping 1.7 per cent, 2.6 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

In comparison, the Nifty50, Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices lost 0.1 per cent, 2.2 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively during this period, shows data. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Despite the fall, the key PSU indices are clinging on to the key moving averages such as the 20-days moving average (DMA), 50-DMA and 100-DMA, on the daily scale.



Simply put, the short-term moving averages are placed higher than the medium-term averages; thus suggesting that the broader trend remains positive.

That said, the charts, however, show that these indices are testing support around their respective short-term moving averages (20-day Daily Moving Average). Technically, as long as the indices sustain above the same, the short-term trend is said to be positive.

But here comes the worrying signal.

For the first time since November 2023, the weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the Nifty PSE has given a negative divergence. This suggests that the index may consolidate or face downward pressure in the near-term.







Similarly, the weekly RSI has also given a negative divergence for the Nifty CPSE index. Further, the weekly RSI seems on course to turn negative for the Nifty PSU Bank index.

At the fundamental level, a lot of PSU stocks, said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, are still trading at steep valuations and can correct more from here on.

"The run up in 2023 in a number of psu stocks had been sharp, which took the valuations to the stratosphere. They're now undergoing a reality check. Select stocks from the oil & gas, bank, railway and defence sector can still undergo a correction up around 10 - 15 per cent from the current levels. This is healthy and will wipe out all the excesses," he said.



In the last one year, while the Nifty50 gained 29 per cent, the rally in select PSU stocks has been stupendous with shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) moving up nearly 413 per cent during this period, shows ACE Equity data.





"We continue to prefer SBI (retain BUY) as our preferred stock within the PSU bank space, while retaining an ADD rating on BOB and Union Bank. We downgrade Canara Bank to REDUCE and PNB to SELL," their analysts wrote in a recent note.



"We continue to prefer SBI (retain BUY) as our preferred stock within the PSU bank space, while retaining an ADD rating on BOB and Union Bank. We downgrade Canara Bank to REDUCE and PNB to SELL," their analysts wrote in a recent note.

Here are the key levels that one needs to watch on the charts for these PSU indices going ahead.

Nifty PSE Current Level: 9,555 Downside Risk: 15.5% Support: 9,100 Resistance: 9,750

On Monday, the Nifty PSE index was seen trading with a negative bias for the third straight session. The index is presently quoting close to its 20-DMA which stands at 9,367; below which the weekly chart suggests presence of support around 9,100 levels.



However, breach and sustained trade below the same, can trigger a slide towards the 20-WMA (Weekly Moving Average), which stands at 8,055 - thus suggesting a potential downside risk of around 15.5 per cent from present levels. On the upside, its recent high around 9,750 is likely to act as a resistance. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Nifty CPSE Current Level: 5,976 Downside Risk: 13.8% Support: 5,870 Resistance: 6,125

The Nifty CPSE index has near support at 5,870 (20-DMA), and on the upside the index is expected to face resistance around 6,125. Sustained trade below the 20-DMA, can trigger a fall towards 5,150 levels, shows the weekly chart. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART