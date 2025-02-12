Arkade Developers share price rises nearly 8% from lows on new order win

rkade Developers share price was rising in trade today, February 12, 2025. The stock price advanced 4.6 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade to hit a high of Rs 154.3 per share.

The rise in Arkade Developers share came after news suggested the company has bagged a new order. As per the company’s stock exchange filing, it has bagged a redevelopment project worth Rs 1,700 crore.

“Arkade Developers has acquired a 6.5-acre land parcel for the cluster redevelopment of Anand Nagar Society in Dahisar East. The redevelopment project, which spans a plot area of 26,286 square meters, is projected to approximately generate a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,700 crore,” the company said in a filing.

According to Arkade Developers, the project is set to offer a total saleable area of approximately 676,000 square feet and the project will feature residential and commercial spaces.

With this, Arkade Developers will expand its footprint in the Mumbai metropolitan region, and strengthen its position in the real estate sector.

Dahisar is a fast-growing micro-market and the project is strategically located in proximity to Dahisar Station, Anand Nagar Metro Station, and Western Express Highway.

Also Read

Meanwhile, Arkade Developers has bagged five new projects this year – four redevelopment and one outright project, located in all prime MMR regions.

Among them, Arkade Developers acquired a 4-acre land parcel in Goregaon West in January this year. The parcel is currently leased to Filmistan Pvt. Ltd. and has a projected revenue of Rs 2,000 crore.

Arkade Developers also added 3 new redevelopment projects in key micro-markets within the Western Suburbs of Mumbai, developing 20,232 square meters (roughly five acres) across these redevelopment projects located in Andheri East, Malad West, and Borivali West.

The projected saleable carpet area is approximately 5.85 lakh sq. ft, generating a projected turnover of Rs 2,150 crore, the company said.

Arkade Developers is one of the premier real estate developers in India, creating opulent residential properties.

In the December quarter, Arkade Developers reported a net profit growth of 2.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 50.1 crore. The Q3 profit was aided by a robust trajectory of pre-sales (achieved over the last few quarters and revenue recognition (which was done in the nine months of FY25), the company said.

Pre-sales were Rs 220-crore, up 93 per cent Y-o-Y, with a selling area of 73,584 square feet (sq ft).

The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 231.4 crore, up by almost 20 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 50 crore.

Arkade Developers hit a record high of Rs 190 per share as against a 70-points dip in the benchmark index. The market capitalisation was Rs 2,842.5 crore at the time of writing this report.