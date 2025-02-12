Markets LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher start for India amid tariff concerns; Asian markets climb

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, February 12, 2025: A gloomy mood has gripped the Indian stock market for the past few days; it has A gloomy mood has gripped the Indian stock market for the past few days; it has closed lower for the past five trading sessions driven by concerns around muted GDP growth (India is still one of the fastest growing major global economy), incoming December quarter results from India Inc, and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors.

Apart from that, uncertainty emanating from US President Donald Trump's tactic of announcing tariffs against major trading partners to make them pliant during any future negotitation has also weighed on market sentiment, not only in India, but around the world.

Also Read: Steel, pharma, chemicals: Top Indian sectors at risk of higher US tariffs With these concerns not likely to abate in a jiffy, investors are likely to remain cautious while parsing third quarter results to look for value buys across sectors and segments. Also on their radar will be January month With these concerns not likely to abate in a jiffy, investors are likely to remain cautious while parsing third quarter results to look for value buys across sectors and segments. Also on their radar will be January month retail inflation data (CPI), along with December month Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and manufacturing data, on tap today.

In that backdrop, at 6:56 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,179, around 25 points higher than Nifty futures' last close.

Elsewhere, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Parliament on Tuesday that growth in India is witnessing a speedy rebound on account of a strong economic foundation and the government will take measures to ensure that it remains the fastest-growing economy. READ MORE Elsewhere, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Parliament on Tuesday that growth in India is witnessing a speedy rebound on account of a strong economic foundation and the government will take measures to ensure that it remains the fastest-growing economy.

In the mainline section of the primary markets, meanwhile, Hexaware Technologies IPO will open for subscription and Ajax Engineering IPO will see its last day of subscription window. In the SME section, Maxvolt Energy Industries IPO, Voler Car IPO and PS Raj Steels IPO will open for subscription; Chandan Healthcare IPO will close for suscription; and Eleganz Interiors IPO will see its basis of allotment get finalised today.