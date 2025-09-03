Arkade Developers shares gain 3% after ₹148-cr acquisition deal; details

Arkade Developers share price today: Shares of Mumbai-based real estate player Arkade Developers were trading higher on the bourses on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, after the company announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to acquire shareholding in Woollen and Textile Industries. The company's shares advanced 3 per cent from their intra-day low and 2.70 per cent from the previous close to log an intra-day high of ₹181 per share on the NSE during Wednesday's trading session.

The company's shares continued to trend upwards on the bourses on Wednesday. Around 2:45 PM, Arkade Developers shares were quoted at ₹178.11 per share, higher by 1.07 per cent from the previous close of ₹176.23 per share. A combined total of nearly 2.8 million equity shares of Arkade Developers, estimated to be worth ₹46 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE so far today.

Arkade Developers signs MoU for acquisition Arkade Developers announced the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 100 per cent shareholding of Woollen and Textile Industries Ltd., marking its second acquisition in Bhandup West. The acquisition includes a land parcel measuring 14,363.60 sq. meters, located in Bhandup (West). The total consideration for the deal is ₹148 crore. "This acquisition underlines Arkade Developers’ vision of creating value-driven developments at strategic locations. With our legacy of trust, timely delivery, and quality construction, we look forward to unlocking the potential of this land parcel and contributing meaningfully to urban transformation,” said Amit Jain, CMD of Arkade Developers.