Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty tests 24,550; Metal index up 1%; IT stocks drag

Sensex Today | Share Market Live Update: The broader indices, however, held marginal gains - the BSE MidCap was up 0.2 per cent, and the SmallCap added 0.1 per cent.

Sensex, Nifty traded on a cautious note as the 2-day GST meet begin on Wednesday.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:43 AM IST
9:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Why Nomura prefers large banks over mid-tier peers? Key reasons here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: With system credit growth showing a modest pickup in July, Japan-based brokerage Nomura has reaffirmed its preference for large banks over mid-tier peers. The brokerage highlighted stronger return profiles, lower asset-quality risks, and superior liability franchises as key reasons for its stance. READ MORE

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Metal up over 1 per cent. 


9:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE MidCap and SmallCap trade higher after opening. 


9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank were among the top laggards on Sensex. 


9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 24,550 after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was trading below 24,550 after the market opened. The index was down 34 points. 


9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100 pts after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex gained 100 points after the market opened and was trading above 80,250. 


9:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty up 37 pts, above 24,600 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was up 37 points in the pre-opening session. The index was trading above 24,600-mark. 


9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up nearly 140 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was up 138 points and was trading near 80,300 in the pre-opening session. 


9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens flat at 88.15

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic currency opened flat at 88.15

9:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Securities initiates 'Buy' on Aditya Birla Lifestyle; sees 28% upside

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  HDFC Securities has initiated 'Buy' on Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands as it believes the company inherits predominantly the "cash cow businesses". The brokerage has set its target price at ₹180, which implies 27.6 per cent upside from Tuesday's close of ₹141 per share. READ MORE

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Better demand, tailwinds keeping Street positive on 2-wheeler stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Given the stronger rural activity, and potential goods and services tax (GST) impact, investors are bullish on the two-wheeler (2W) segment. READ COMPASS

8:51 AM

Flows favour equities, returns chase gold and silver. Where to invest?

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Over the past year, investors have witnessed a striking divergence in asset class performance. Gold has surged nearly 46.71 per cent, with silver closely following at 47.08 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has actually slipped 2.90 per cent. The message is clear: while equities have struggled, precious metals have quietly emerged as the wealth creators. READ MORE

8:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Urban Company IPO opens on Sept 10: Check price band, key dates, lot size

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Urban Company, the mobile app-based beauty and home services platform, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on September 10, 2025, to raise ₹1,900 crore. READ MORE

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Volatility dominated Tuesday’s trade with Nifty surrendering its gains to close in the red, weighed by expiry-day jitters and persistent headwinds. Gold remains the only asset class at record highs, buoyed by hopes of a Fed rate cut and a softer dollar. Investors now turn to the GST Council meet (3–4 Sept) and US jobs data (5 Sept) for fresh cues. Technically, Nifty (24,580) trades well below key moving averages and the 25,000 mark, with downside risk extending towards its 200-DMA at 24,076 unless strength emerges above 25,155. On the stock front, auto names like M&M and Tata Motors slipped on EV tax hike buzz, while sugar and tyre counters rallied on ethanol reforms and robust sales. Defence, RVNL, and IT majors also saw action, alongside momentum in Eicher Motors, Zee, and Manappuram. Preferred strategy: Sell on Nifty and Bank Nifty at higher levels, with selective buying opportunities in Manappuram, Titan, and Nykaa on dips."
 
Views by: Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (research), Mehta Equities 
 

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: MOFSL reiterates 'Buy' on ICICI Bank; what's driving its bullish outlook?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on private lender ICICI Bank, citing resilient performance, strong technology adoption and steady growth across retail and business segments.  READ MORE
First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

