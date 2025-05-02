Home / Markets / News / GIFT Nifty hits record high monthly turnover of $100.93 billion in Apr 2025

GIFT Nifty, which is quickly becoming a strong symbol of India's growing equity market, continues to attract attention from global investors

GIFT Nifty is one of India’s stock markets that lets international investors bet on India’s Nifty 50 index.
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 12:43 PM IST
GIFT Nifty reached a new milestone with its highest-ever monthly turnover of $100.93 billion in April 2025. This marks the largest monthly turnover since its launch, with 2.17 million contracts traded. The previous record was $100.7 billion, set in September 2024.
 
GIFT Nifty, which is quickly becoming a symbol of India’s growing equity market, continues to attract attention from global investors.
 
“This milestone reflects the growing global interest and trust in the GIFT Nifty as a benchmark for the India’s growth story. We are glad to witness the success of GIFT Nifty and express our sincere gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support and making GIFT Nifty a successful contract,” said the press statement.
 
Since GIFT Nifty began full-scale trading on July 3, 2023, its trading turnover has grown rapidly. As of April 2025, it has recorded a total of over 41.18 million contracts, with a total turnover of $1.83 trillion. With this strong performance, GIFT Nifty is expected to gain importance in the global market and is essential for India’s growing role in international finance. 
 
Sensex today
 
Meanwhile, India’s main stock indexes, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, opened higher on Friday. Nifty 50 stayed above 24,500, and Sensex rose by 700 points to cross 80,950. Bajaj Auto and Ashok Leyland shared their vehicle sales figures for April. Shares of Zomato (listed as Eternal) dropped 2.5 per cent due to weak earnings. The Indian stock market was closed on Thursday, May 1, for Maharashtra Day.
 
GIFT Nifty is one of India’s stock markets that lets international investors bet on India’s Nifty 50 index, but instead of being traded in Singapore like before (as SGX Nifty), it now happens in India at GIFT City in Gujarat. 
 
This change was made to bring more business to India and make GIFT City a global financial hub. GIFT Nifty runs almost 21 hours a day, making it easy for people in different time zones to trade. It's mainly for foreign investors and NRIs, not regular Indian citizens. 
First Published: May 02 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

