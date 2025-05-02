Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty above 24,400; Adani Ports, Axis bank lead

The BSE Sensex opened at 80,300, higher by 57.95 points or 0.07 per cent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty 50 opened 22.30 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 24,311.90 levels. Adani Ports, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, and Infosys were among the gainers, with constituent stocks of Sensex rising up to 2.30 per cent. Eternals was not found however some stocks like Nestle India, L&T, Power Grid, and Bajaj Finance were among the top laggards, falling up to 4.56 per cent. Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices were trading higher by 0.44 per cent and 0.84 per cent respectively. Among the sectoral markets, all the other indices barring FMCG, Pharma, Realty, and Consumer Durables, traded higher on Friday morning.

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 were trading higher on Friday morning.