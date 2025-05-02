Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 400 pts, Nifty above 24,400; Adani Ports, Axis bank lead

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Consumer Durable falls over 1 per cent, auto stocks in green
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectoral index, Nifty Consumer Durable, pharma, realty, FMCG, media were trading in red.
9:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, BSE Midcap opened in green while smallcap index was down by 0.26 per cent.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains over 400 points at open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark BSE Sensex index was up 419.90 points or 0.52 per cent at 80,662.14 at opening.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens in green
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,419.65, up 85.45 points or 0.35 per cent from previous day's close of 24,334.20.
9:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral indices show mixed trends
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, bank, IT, media and oil & gas were trading in green while pharma, energy and realty were in red during the pre-market session.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets were trading higher in the pre-opening session on Friday. The BSE Midcap index was up by 0.08 per cent and the BSE Smallcap was up by 0.2 per cent.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eternal, Nestle India, L&T, PowerGrid were the top laggards in pre-market session, while Adani Ports, TCS and M&M were the gainers.
9:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades in red in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-opening session, BSE Sensex was down by 101 points or 0.13 per cent at 80,343.83.
9:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty flat at pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-opening session, NSE Nifty50 was down by 5.30 points or 0.02 per cent to 24,329.
9:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty maintains bullish momentum above its 200-DMA, eyes 24,858
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Nifty saw a sharp decline at Wednesday’s close amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, but optimism returned Friday morning as Asian markets and US futures rose after China signaled willingness for tariff talks. Positive triggers include record GST collections (₹ 2.37 lakh crore), renewed FII interest in India, and upbeat cues from global markets like the Dow’s 8-day rally.
Despite geopolitical concerns, Nifty maintains bullish momentum above its 200-DMA (24,051), eyeing 24,858 next. Stock-specific action saw CEAT and Vishal Mega Mart rally on strong earnings, while Bajaj Finance, Trent, and Eternal (Zomato) declined. Today's trading strategy favors buying Nifty and Bank Nifty on dips, with a bullish outlook on Jubilant Foods, Apollo Tyres, and Sun Pharma for interweek gains."
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty rises above 4% in April amid FII buying and favorable macros
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "After the sharp market correction triggered by Trump’s reciprocal tariffs and the Pahalgam terror strikes, April has closed with above 4 per cent gains in Nifty. This surprising resilience of the market has been primarily driven by the sustained FII buying for eleven trading days in a row taking the cumulative FII buying for this period to ₹ 37,375 crores.
FII buying has been driven by weakness in the dollar and declining growth prospects in the US. Other macros like declining interest rates in India, decline in the crude price and green shoots of pickup in demand are positives for the market. The high probability of India among the five ‘allies’ of the US entering into early trade deals with the US is also a significant positive factor."
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ather Energy IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment for the Ather Energy Electrical Equipment IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Friday, May 2, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, receiving muted participation from investors and was oversubscribed by 1.43 times.
Once the Ather Energy IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India), the registrar for the issue. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Srigee DML IPO opens on May 5: Check price band, GMP, key dates, more
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Srijee DML will open for public subscription on Monday, May 5, 2025. The Noida-based company aims to raise ₹16.98 crore through a fresh issue of ₹1.71 million equity shares. The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs). READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mid, smallcaps find their 2nd wind as Indian equity mkt rebounds in April
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mid and smallcap stocks returned to the spotlight as the Indian equity market recovered in April. The BSE MidCap Index rose 4 per cent during the month, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index was up 3.9 per cent — both ahead of the BSE Sensex’s 3.7 per cent gain. These stocks may continue to advance if broader market sentiment stays positive, as seen in earlier bull phases. Between December 2023 and September 2024, the BSE MidCap and BSE 250 SmallCap indices rose 34 per cent and 30.8 per cent, respectively, compared to a 16.7 per cent rise in the Sensex. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's why Maruti Suzuki, 2 other stocks are on analysts' buy list today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets remained subdued for yet another session and ended largely flat. After a muted start, the Nifty traded within a narrow range on the weekly expiry day and eventually settled at 24,334. Sectoral trends were mixed, with realty and pharma showing strength, while energy and banking edged lower. Pressure was more pronounced in the broader markets, as the midcap and smallcap indices declined between 0.9 per cent and 2 per cent. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates on Friday, May 2, 2025: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 were trading higher on Friday morning.
The BSE Sensex opened at 80,300, higher by 57.95 points or 0.07 per cent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty 50 opened 22.30 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 24,311.90 levels. Adani Ports, TCS, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, and Infosys were among the gainers, with constituent stocks of Sensex rising up to 2.30 per cent. Eternals was not found however some stocks like Nestle India, L&T, Power Grid, and Bajaj Finance were among the top laggards, falling up to 4.56 per cent. Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices were trading higher by 0.44 per cent and 0.84 per cent respectively. Among the sectoral markets, all the other indices barring FMCG, Pharma, Realty, and Consumer Durables, traded higher on Friday morning.
In the primary markets, basis of allotment of Ather Energy IPO shares is scheduled to be finalised today. Among the SME segment, Wagons Learning IPO opens for public subscription today. Besides this, the basis of allotment of Iware Supply Chain Services IPO shares will be finalised today. Meanwhile, Kenrik Industries IPO and Arunaya Organics IPO will enter their third day of subscription. Indian equity markets responded in counter-intuitive fashion to the tariff war and lukewarm corporate results. The benchmark Nifty50 was up 3.5 per cent month-on-month in April, despite a steep correction around the 'Liberation Day'. READ MORE