Ascertis Credit closes Rs 1k cr short-term income fund, exceeding target

Ascertis Credit, an Asia-focused private credit manager, announced the final close of its Ascertis Credit Select Short Term Income Fund – I (SSTIF Series Fund I), raising approximately Rs 1,000 crore, surpassing its initial target of Rs 750 crore, according to a company statement.

The fund, part of Ascertis' new Income Fund Series, was launched in response to investor demand for a shorter-term investment vehicle with regular income distribution. It aims to provide customised credit solutions to high-growth companies, focusing on capital preservation and stable returns.

“We are excited to leverage our expertise to provide our investors with unique opportunities that offer attractive, stable returns with regular cash coupons, addressing the investor demand for shorter-term, fixed income investment options. This fund is a natural extension of our Solution Capital approach, designed to offer customised credit solutions to established corporates, ensuring both growth and financial stability,” said Kanchan Jain, head, Ascertis Credit Group.

Ascertis Credit, formerly known as BPEA Credit, has previously raised over $1.1 billion across its Performing Credit Fund Series (Funds I, II, and III), which focus on longer-duration credit investments. The firm had earlier announced its plans to launch a fifth fund with a $750 million corpus, following the final close of Fund III in June 2022 at $600 million, one of the largest single-country performing credit funds in Asia.

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Delhi and Mumbai, Ascertis Credit targets off-market private credit opportunities across India and Southeast Asia with a 34-member investment team.