Sebi cancels registration of 4 stock brokers including GACM Technologies

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday cancelled the registration of four stock brokers -- Single Window Securities, Sunness Capital India, GACM Technologies and Infotech Portfolio -- after they failed to meet the registration requirements.

The main reason for cancelling the registration certificate of these entities is to prevent them from misusing their Sebi registration without being a member of a recognised stock exchange, on unaware investors, the regulator said in four separate orders.

Despite the cancellation of their registration, these entities remain liable for any actions they took or failed to take as stock brokers. They are also responsible for paying any outstanding fees, dues, and interest owed to Sebi, it added.

In its orders, Sebi said that four stock brokers were granted registrations subject to certain conditions, including the condition that they continue to be members of a recognised stock exchange.

Considering these entities are no longer members of any stock exchange, Sebi noted that these entities no longer meet the conditions required for holding a stock broker registration under the Broker Regulations 1992, which stipulates that stock brokers must be members of recognised stock exchanges.

Since the entities are no longer holding membership of any recognised stock exchange, they no longer fulfil the conditions stipulated under Regulation 9(a) of the Broker Regulations, 1992, by which Certificate of Registration was granted to them, Sebi said.

The regulator noted that these entities were expelled as members by the stock exchanges, and this information was communicated to them.

Following the proper procedures outlined in the Intermediaries Regulations, 2008, Sebi has cancelled the registration certificates of these stock brokers.