Ashiana Housing advances 9% on posting Q3 biz update; sale value up 45% YoY

Ashiana Housing shares gained 8.7 per cent in Wednesday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 395.9 per share. The buying in the stock came after the company released its Q3 business update.

Around 9:43 AM, Ashiana Housing share price was up 6.15 per cent at Rs 386.5 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.20 per cent at 78,046.26. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 3,874.23 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 468 per share and the 52-week low of the stock stood at Rs 268.9 per share.

In its Q3 update, released in the early hours on Wednesday, the company reported a 161 per cent rise in year-on-year (Y-o-Y) value of area sold to Rs 454.31 crore as compared to Rs 173.88 crore a year ago. However, on a sequential basis, the value of the area sold slipped 32 per cent.

ALSO READ: Signature Global shares gain 4% on posting Q3 update; check details here The company's area booked increased 101 per cent Y-o-Y to 6.75 lakh sq. ft as compared to 3.35 lakh sq. ft a year ago. The company recorded a booking of 451 units in Q3 FY ‘25 as compared to 482 units booked in Q2 FY’25 and 252 units booked in Q3 FY ’24.

It also launched ‘Ashiana Swarang, Ashiana Amodh Phase -2, Ashiana Ekansh Phase-4’ in Q3 FY ’25 and sold 183 units (2.86 lakhs sq. ft, value of area sold is INR 191.27 crores) in Q3 FY’25 in these projects.

Meanwhile, the sale value increased by 45 per cent Y-o-Y mainly due to the launch of Amarah Phase 4 in Gurugram (3.49 lakh sq. ft. of 4.79 lakh sq. ft. was sold in 9 months FY’25 with a sale value of Rs 503.81 crore). The sale value of the area booked stood at Rs 1,362.17 crore in 9M FY’25 as compared to Rs 935.68 crore in 9M FY’24.

Ashiana Housing is a real estate developer based in India, primarily focused on building residential projects. Ashiana Housing specialises in developing homes that cater to a variety of needs, from budget-friendly to luxurious living spaces.

They also cater to the mid-segment market, providing affordable housing solutions for families looking for quality living at reasonable prices. Many of Ashiana’s projects are developed as self-contained townships with amenities like parks, schools, and community spaces.

In the past one year, Ashiana Housing shares have gained 34.5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 9.5 per cent.