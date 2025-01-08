KEC International rises 4% on securing orders worth Rs 1,136 crore; details

KEC International share price: Shares of construction major KEC International climbed up to 3.53 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,167.50 per share on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

The uptick in KEC International share price came after the company announced that it has secured new orders of Rs 1,136 crores across its various businesses.

The company’s Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured an order for a 765 kV Transmission line project in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

Its Transportation business has secured a major order in the prestigious Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under ‘Kavach’ in India.

Meanwhile, the Oil & Gas Pipelines business has secured a design, supply and build order for pipeline and associated works from a leading PSU in India.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International said, “We are delighted with the multiple orders secured across our business verticals. The 765 kV order from PGCIL for evacuation of green energy has boosted our T&D order book in India. Our Transportation business has strengthened its presence in the growing TCAS segment under ‘Kavach’ to enhance the safety of Indian Railways with world class technology. The Oil & Gas Pipelines business has widened its footprint by securing its first order in the composite space (including design, supply and build).”

Including these orders, the year-to-date (Y-T-D) order intake now stands at Rs 20,600 crore, reflecting a growth of about 80 per cent compared to last year, the company said.

Also Read

About KEC International

KEC International is a global player in infrastructure Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC). The company operates across various sectors including Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil Engineering, Urban Infrastructure, Solar Energy, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. As a flagship entity of the RPG Group, KEC International maintains a robust global presence.

The company is actively engaged in executing infrastructure projects in over 30 countries and has established its footprint in more than 110 countries.

Its operations span across EPC services, supply of towers, and cables, reflecting its diversified capabilities and expansive reach in the global infrastructure landscape.

The market capitalisation of KEC International is Rs 30,981.69 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

At 9:22 AM, KEC International shares were trading 3.41 per cent higher at Rs 1,166.05 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.19 per cent lower at 78,053.08 levels.