Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / KEC International rises 4% on securing orders worth Rs 1,136 crore; details

KEC International rises 4% on securing orders worth Rs 1,136 crore; details

The uptick in KEC International share price came after the company announced that it has secured new orders of Rs 1,136 crores across its various businesses

share market stock market trading
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
KEC International share price: Shares of construction major KEC International climbed up to 3.53 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,167.50 per share on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. 
 
The uptick in KEC International share price came after the company announced that it has secured new orders of Rs 1,136 crores across its various businesses.
 
The company’s Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured an order for a 765 kV Transmission line project in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL). 
 
Its Transportation business has secured a major order in the prestigious Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under ‘Kavach’ in India. 
 
Meanwhile, the Oil & Gas Pipelines business has secured a design, supply and build order for pipeline and associated works from a leading PSU in India. 
 
Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International said, “We are delighted with the multiple orders secured across our business verticals. The 765 kV order from PGCIL for evacuation of green energy has boosted our T&D order book in India. Our Transportation business has strengthened its presence in the growing TCAS segment under ‘Kavach’ to enhance the safety of Indian Railways with world class technology. The Oil & Gas Pipelines business has widened its footprint by securing its first order in the composite space (including design, supply and build).”
 
Including these orders, the year-to-date (Y-T-D) order intake now stands at Rs 20,600 crore, reflecting a growth of about 80 per cent compared to last year, the company said.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch, Jan 8, 2025: Tata Steel, Sobha, M&M, REC, SBI, RVNL, CESC

Zomato share bleeds 5% as Jefferies downgrades to 'Hold', slashes target

Kalyan Jewellers share rallies 5% post Q3 biz update, pares gains later

PVR Inox shares hit 44-month low; stock has tanked 23% from December high

Naukri.com parent Info Edge shares slip 5% after posting Q3 biz update

 
About KEC International
 
KEC International is a global player in infrastructure Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC). The company operates across various sectors including Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil Engineering, Urban Infrastructure, Solar Energy, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and Cables. As a flagship entity of the RPG Group, KEC International maintains a robust global presence.
 
The company is actively engaged in executing infrastructure projects in over 30 countries and has established its footprint in more than 110 countries.
 
Its operations span across EPC services, supply of towers, and cables, reflecting its diversified capabilities and expansive reach in the global infrastructure landscape.
 
The market capitalisation of KEC International is Rs 30,981.69 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.
 
At 9:22 AM, KEC International shares were trading 3.41 per cent higher at Rs 1,166.05 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.19 per cent lower at 78,053.08 levels.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 150 pts to 78,050; Nifty at 23,670; Cons Dur, IT, financials drag

Fabtech Technologies IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Markets Today: FY25 GDP; Wall St. slips; Q3 results; Leo Dry Fruits listing

Nifty IT in bearish trend; Nifty Auto index rangebound; how to trade today?

Nifty outlook indecisive, says Vinay Rajani; picks 2 stocks to buy today

Topics :Buzzing stocksS&P BSE SensexNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYIndian equitiesKEC International

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story