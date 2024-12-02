Dividend, bonus: Indo US Bio-Tech, Wipro, 3 others to go ex-date tomorrow

Shares of Wipro, Diamond Power Infrastructure, Gujarat Natural Resources, Indo US Bio-Tech, and Moongipa Capital Finance will be in focus today as they trade ex-date tomorrow, December 3, 2024. These stocks are reacting to key corporate actions, including dividends, bonus issues, rights issues, and stock splits.

Here is the complete list of stocks turning ex-date next week for their respective corporate actions, as per BSE data, along with key details:

Wipro: Shares of the IT gaint will trade ex-date on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, as the company has announced a bonus equity issue in the ratio of 1:1. This means shareholders will receive 1 bonus share of Rs 2 each for every 1 equity share held. Additionally, Wipro will issue 1 bonus ADS for every 1 ADS held as on the record date. The board has fixed December 3, 2024, as the record date for determining eligibility, subject to approval by the company's members.

Indo US Bio-Tech: The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, for the financial year 2024-25. The company has fixed December 3, 2024, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend. The payment of the interim dividend will be completed on or before December 19, 2024.

Diamond Power Infrastructure: The company's shares will trade ex-date tomorrow, following the company's stock split announcement. The equity shares will be subdivided from a face value of Rs 10 each to Rs 1 each. Shareholders will receive 10 equity shares of Rs 1 each in place of 1 equity share of Rs 10 each. The record date for this subdivision has been set as December 3, 2024.

Gujarat Natural Resources: Shares of Gujarat Natural Resources will also turn ex-date tomorrow following its rights issue announcement. Shareholders will be entitled to 3 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for every 5 fully paid-up equity shares held. The record date for determining eligibility for the rights issue has been fixed as December 3, 2024.

Moongipa Capital Finance: shares will trade ex-date on December 3, 2024, in light of its rights issue announcement. The company has planned a rights issue of 61,09,600 fully paid-up equity shares priced at Rs 25 each, which includes a premium of Rs 15. Eligible shareholders will receive 2 rights equity shares for every 1 equity share held. The record date to determine eligibility for the rights issue has been fixed as December 3, 2024.

Additionally, shares of Rajoo Engineers company have turned ex-date today, December 2, 2024, after the announcement of a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:3. This means shareholders will receive 1 bonus share for every 3 shares held. The record date for this bonus issue was fixed as December 2, 2024, and eligible shareholders will soon see the bonus equity shares credited to their accounts.

An ex-date marks the beginning of trading for a stock without the right to receive dividends, bonus shares, rights issues, stock splits, or buyback offers. To be eligible for these corporate benefits, investors must purchase the stock before the ex-date. The company then uses the record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to these benefits.