Astra Microwave share jumps 7% on Rs 256 cr-order from Defence Ministry

Astra Microwave share price: Astra Microwave Products share was in demand on Friday, December 13, 2024, as the share jumped up to 6.53 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 868.50 apiece.

The northward move in the Astra Microwave share came after the company announced that its Joint Venture (JV) company, Astra Rafael Comsys Private Limited, has bagged Rs 255.88 crore order on December 13, 2024 from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Astra Microwave, via an exchange filing, said, “We hereby inform that Astra Rafael Comsys Private Limited, our Joint Venture company, has bagged Rs.255.88 crores worth of order on 13th December, 2024 from Ministry of Defence for procurement of 93 numbers of additional sets of Software Defined Radios (SDR) LRUs with A kits, SBC 2 card and Network Centric Operations application for the Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft, by the Indian Air Force.”

Under the terms of the order, Astra Microwave will be responsible for the supply of 93 numbers of additional sets of Software Defined Radios (SDR) LRUs with A kits, SBC 2 card and Network Centric Operations application for the Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

The order is expected to be completed within 24 months, Astra Microwave said.

About Astra Microwave Products

Astra Microwave Products Limited (AMPL), founded in 1991, specialises in RF, Microwave, and Digital electronics, along with project management for high-technology applications. The company was established with a vision to design, develop, and manufacture cutting-edge RF and Microwave subsystems and systems tailored for strategic purposes.

From its modest beginnings with a motivated core team operating out of its first unit, AMPL has steadily progressed over the past three decades. Today, AMPL operates three production units and two R&D facilities, including a space-qualified facility, equipped to meet the highest standards of precision and quality.

AMPL's cutting-edge infrastructure features three automatic assembly lines for PCBA, Class 10K and Class 100K clean rooms, and advanced test capabilities spanning frequencies from 30 MHz to 40 GHz.

In-house environmental test facilities, EMI/EMC setups, and the Near Field Antenna Test Range (NFTR)—a first for any Indian private company—further underscore its technological prowess.

With a strong R&D focus, AMPL has effectively transitioned equipment from research labs to production lines, majorly reducing lead times.

The company has delivered complete solutions, from concept to product realisation, and achieved milestones such as producing flight modules for multiple Indian satellites.

The market capitalisation of Astra Microwave is Rs 8,028.08 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

The 52-week high of Astra Microwave is Rs 1,059.75 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 510.65 apiece.

At 1:59 PM, Astra Microwave share price was trading 3.72 per cent higher at Rs 845.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.89 per cent or 720.74 points higher at 82,010.70 levels.