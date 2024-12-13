Dividend, Bonus, Stock-split: These 10 stocks to turn ex-date next week

Dividend, Bonus, Stock-split: Shares of PC Jeweller, Linc, Sky Gold, Sacheta Metals, and six others will remain in the spotlight next week as they turn ex-date following the announcements of their corporate actions, such as dividends, stock splits, and bonus issues.

Among them, BSE data shows that Sacheta Metals, Styrenix Performance Materials, and Bambino Agro Industries will remain in focus due to dividend rewards for shareholders. Sky Gold, Rajeshwari Cans, and Bharat Seats will attract attention following the announcements of bonus equity shares.

Meanwhile, Linc will gain prominence following announcements related to both bonus shares and the subdivision of shares. Additionally, Shish Industries and PC Jeweller will remain in focus due to their stock split announcements.

Here are the details of the shares, their corporate announcements, and other key information:

Sky Gold: The company's board has approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 9:1, i.e., 9 new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as Monday, December 16, 2024.

Rajeshwari Cans: The company has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 bonus equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up for every 1 existing equity share of Rs 10 each. The record date for eligibility has been set as Thursday, December 19, 2024. Notably, the company is under the Enhanced Surveillance Measure - Stage 1 on the BSE.

Bharat Seats: The company has announced a bonus issue of 1 bonus share for every 1 equity share held by shareholders as of the record date. The stock will trade ex-date on December 20, 2024.

Linc: The company will remain in focus for two separate corporate actions. The company has announced the subdivision/split of equity shares, where each equity share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into 2 (two) equity shares of Rs 5 each, fully paid-up. In addition, the company has approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, which means 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 will be issued for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5. Both the record date and the ex-date for these corporate actions have been fixed as December 20, 2024.

Shish Industries: The company has announced the subdivision/split of equity shares, where 1 equity share of Rs 10 face value will be split into 10 equity shares of Re 1 face value each, fully paid-up. The record date and ex-date for this announcement have been set as December 17, 2024.

PC Jeweller: The company has announced the subdivision/split of equity shares, where 1 (one) equity share of Rs 10 face value will be split into 10 equity shares of Re 1 face value each, fully paid-up. The record date and ex-date for this announcement are December 16, 2024.

The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends, right issue, bonus shares, or buyback offers, as the case may be. That is to say, it is on or after this date that the dividend, bonus, or buyback payment is not entitled to a new buyer of the stock. Accordingly, to qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends, bonus shares, or buyback offers based on the list of investors recorded by the end of the record date.