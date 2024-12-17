Astral, BoM, BDL: 5 mid, smallcap stock ideas with up to 36% upside in 2025

The broader indices - the Nifty MidCap 150 and the Nifty SmallCap 250 have generated hefty returns for investors, with gains up to 30 per cent so far in the calendar year 2024 when compared with around 13 per cent rally on the Nifty 50 index.
Among individual mid, smallcap stocks - GE Vernova T&D India was the top mover - up over 300 per cent or 4-fold thus far this year. It was followed by stocks like Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Godfrey Phillips, Oracle Financial Services Software and Dixon Technologies - up around 200 per cent each.
A total of 30 out of the MidCap 150 and SmallCap 250 shares delivered over 100 per cent gain in 2024. While as many as 108 shares of the 400 had rallied more than 50 per cent i.e. one in every 4 mid, smallcap stocks were up over 50 per cent this year.
On the flip side, there were stocks such as - Vodafone Idea, Zee Entertainment, CreditAccess Grameen, RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, Rajesh Exports and Aarti Industries declined in the range of 30 - 50 per cent. ALSO READ: 5 largecaps that can gain over 20% in 2025; time to buy?
Against this backdrop, here are 5 potential mid, smallcap winners for the calendar year 2025 based on the existing chart patterns. Astral
Current Price: Rs 1,860
Upside Potential: 21.2%
Support: Rs 1,680; Rs 1,545
Resistance: Rs 1,965; Rs 2,020
Astral stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the long-term chart for the last four years. The stock recently tested the trend line support around Rs 1,700 and then bounced back. Chart shows presence of multiple supports in the range of Rs 1,680 - Rs 1,545.
Key momentum oscillators on the weekly chart too have turned favourable, thus suggesting a likely positive bias in the near term. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to Rs 2,255 levels; with interim resistance expected around Rs 1,965 and Rs 2,020. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Bank of Maharashtra (BoM)
Current Price: Rs 55.80
Upside Potential: 27.2%
Support: Rs 52.40
Resistance: Rs 61; Rs 63; Rs 65
Bank of Maharashtra is seen testing support around its 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average) for the first time since October 2022. The 20-MMA stands at Rs 52.40. Post the breakout in 2022; the stock had rallied 332 per cent to a high of Rs 73.50 in June 2024. ALSO READ: MidCaps HDFC AMC, L&T Finance can rally up to 18%; show charts
The bias at the counter is likely to remain optimistic as long as the stock holds the 20-MMA support. On the upside, the stock can potentially bounce back to Rs 71 levels; with interim resistance seen at Rs 61, Rs 63 and Rs 65 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Bharat Dynamics (BDL)
Current Price: Rs 1,271
Upside Potential: 28.3%
Support: Rs 1,197; Rs 1,113; Rs 943
Resistance: Rs 1,307; Rs 1,425; Rs 1,550
Bharat Dynamics has bounced back sharply after testing support at its 20-MMA last month, which now stands at Rs 943. The stock has been trading consistently above its 20-MMA since May 2020. Amid the pull-back, BDL stock has also managed to claw its way back above its long-term (200-DMA) Daily Moving Average.
Chart hints at likely near support for the stock at Rs 1,197; below which the stock may test support around Rs 1,113 and Rs 943. On the upside, the stock needs to break and trade consistently above Rs 1,307 for fresh upside momentum. As such, the stock can potentially rally to Rs 1,630 levels; with interim resistance likely around Rs 1,425 and Rs 1,550. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Cochin Shipyard
Current Price: Rs 1,600
Upside Potential: 30%
Support: Rs 1,560; Rs 1,485; 1,368
Resistance: Rs 1,780; Rs 1,850
Cochin Shipyard stock is seen testing support around its super trend line on the monthly scale since October 2024; which now stands at Rs 1,368. The stock has never closed below this key indicator since July 2022. Near support for the stock is seen at Rs 1,560 and Rs 1,485 levels.
On the upside, the stock is expected to face resistance around Rs 1,780 and Rs 1,850 levels; above which a rally towards Rs 2,080 seems possible. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Garden Reach Shipbuilders (GRSE)
Current Price: Rs 1,728
Upside Potential: 36%
Support: Rs 1,560; Rs 1,455; Rs 1,400
Resistance: Rs 1,763; Rs 1,980
Garden Reach Shipbuilders too has bounced back after testing support around its super trend line on the monthly scale; which now stands at Rs 1,400. The stock till date has never settled below this trend line support.
Chart shows, the stock at present seems to be facing resistance around the 100-DMA (Daily Moving Average) at Rs 1,763; above which a key hurdle for the stock exists at Rs 1,980. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards Rs 2,350 levels. On the downside, interim support for the stock is visible at Rs 1,560 and Rs 1,455 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART