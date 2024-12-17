This Vijay Kedia portfolio SME stock zoomed 949% over issue price in 9 mths

Shares of TAC InfoSec (TAC Security) hit a new high of Rs 1,112.45, as they locked in an upper circuit of 5 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday in intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. At 10:43 AM, the Nifty 50 was down nearly 1 per cent. The shares of the small and medium enterprises (SME) cybersecurity company were locked in upper circuit for the 9th straight day, surging 46 per cent during the period.

Currently, the market price of TAC Security has zoomed over 10 times, or 949 per cent, against its issue price of Rs 106 per share. The company made its stock market debut on April 5, 2024.

Investor Vijay Kishanlal Kedia (10.95 per cent) and Ankit Vijay Kedia (3.65 per cent) collectively held a 14.6 per cent stake in TAC Security at the end of September 2024 quarter, shareholding pattern data on the exchanges showed. The stake is currently valued at Rs 162 crore.

TAC Security’s flagship product, ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework), excels in cyber scoring, cyber risk quantification, and leveraging advanced AI for vulnerability assessment and penetration testing. The company partners with tech giants such as Google, Microsoft and Meta for App Defense Alliance's (ADA’s) CASA (Cloud Application Security Assessment).

Last week, TAC Security had announced that the company is now empowered to conduct IoT (Internet of Things) Security Assessments under the ioXt Certification Program, guaranteeing that connected devices meet the highest global security, transparency, and upgradability standards.

With this distinction, TAC Security joins an exclusive league of only eight companies worldwide, further cementing its leadership in driving advanced evaluations for a safer digital future. The company intends to roll out the services from February 2025 onwards. "As demand for trusted and secure IoT solutions grows, TAC Security remains committed to achieving 10,000 global customers by March 2026," the company said.

With an estimated 25.4 billion IoT devices expected by 2030, IoT security is critical for safeguarding smart cities, healthcare systems, industrial automation and smart homes. The market, projected to grow to $59 billion by 2030, underscores the urgent need for stringent IoT security assessments.

Meanwhile, for the first half (April to September) of the financial year 2024-25 (H1FY25), TAC Security had reported a 238 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit at Rs 6.53 crore, as against Rs 1.93 crore in the same period last year. The company’s operating income increased by nearly 162 per cent YoY to Rs 13.16 crore in H1FY25, compared with Rs 5.02 crore in H1FY24.

TAC Security recently achieved a significant milestone by adding 331 new clients in November across 42 countries.

As the demand for cybersecurity solutions continues to rise globally, TAC Security is well positioned to capitalise on this trend. The company aims to onboard 10,000 customers by 2026, with 3,000 new clients targeted by March 2025.

Till H1FY25, TAC Security had already surpassed the milestone of 1000+ clients across 60 countries. This pipeline, developed through targeted initiatives and strong client relationships, positions the company to enhance shareholder value further in the coming periods, the company said.