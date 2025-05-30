AstraZeneca Pharma rises 2% on securing CDSCO nod for Benralizumab solution

AstraZeneca Pharma share price: Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca shares rose as much as 2.14 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹8,089 per share on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, May 30, 2025.

At 1:30 PM, AstraZeneca Pharma shares were trading 1.26 per cent higher at ₹8,018.90 per share. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.21 per cent lower at 81,461.57 levels.

Why did AstraZeneca share price rise in trade today?

AstraZeneca Pharma share price rose after it received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India, to import for sale and distribution of Benralizumab 30 mg/ml solution for injection (brand name: Fasenra) for an additional indication.

In an exchange filing, AstraZeneca Pharma said, “This is to inform that AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India to import for sale and distribution of Benralizumab 30 mg/ml Solution for Injection (Brand name: Fasenra) for an additional indication.”

Benralizumab is used as an add-on treatment for adult patients with relapsing or refractory eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA).

Besides, the approval also paves way for the marketing of Benralizumab 30 mg/ml solution for injection (Brand name: Fasenra) in India for the specified additional indication, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals, if any.

Earlier this week, AstraZeneca Pharma India secured approval from CDSCO to import for sale and distribution of Osimertinib Tablets 40 mg & 80 mg (TAGRISSO) for an additional indication.

Osimertinib as monotherapy is used in the treatment of patients with locally advanced, unresectable (stage III) NSCLC whose tumours have EGFR exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) substitution mutations, and whose disease has not progressed during or following platinum-based chemoradiation therapy

AstraZeneca Pharma Q4 results

The Board of Directors of AstraZeneca Pharma will meet today to consider and approve the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) and financial year 2025 (FY25) results, along with dividend for FY25, if any.

About AstraZeneca Pharma

AstraZeneca Pharma is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, formed in 1999 through the merger of Sweden's Astra AB and Britain's Zeneca Group.

The company is dedicated to developing and selling innovative medicines across various therapeutic areas, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal issues, infections, neuroscience, respiratory conditions, and inflammation.

The company has had a major presence in India for 45 years. AstraZeneca Pharma India oversees manufacturing, sales, and marketing operations, while the company also gained global recognition for its role in developing the Oxford–AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Leveraging data science and artificial intelligence (AI), AstraZeneca claims to boost the success rates and efficiency of its research and development (R&D) processes.

The market capitalisation of AstraZeneca Pharma is ₹20,037.38 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE500 index. The 52-week high of AstraZeneca share price is ₹9,199, while its 52-week low is ₹5,415.55.