Bullish Bets: RIL, Dixon, 10 other stocks form 'Golden Cross'; check list

Technically, the Golden Cross formation is considered as a positive development for the stock. Here's a detailed list of 12 Nifty 500 stocks with Golden Cross formation on May 30, 2025.

RIL, Dixon, Adani Energy Solutions among 12 stocks with Golden Cross formation on charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
Amid the on-going pullback in the market, with the broader Nifty 500 index seeing a 17.3 per cent rally from a low of 19,520 hit on April 7, several stocks too have managed to log smart gains.  On Friday, while the benchmark Nifty 60 and the broader - Nifty 500 indices consolidated in trades, a total of 12 out of the Nifty 500 stocks, including Reliance Industries, witnessed formation of a 'Golden Cross' also commonly known as 'Golden Crossover' on the daily technical charts.  Technically, Golden Crossover is considered as a positive development, as the short-term (50-Day) moving average now trades above the long-term moving average (200-DMA). In general, stocks tend to trade with a favourable bias and witness broad gains post the Golden Crossover.  On Friday, May 30 - Reliance Industries (RIL), Adani Energy Solutions, Dixon Technologies (India), Cochin Shipyard, DB Realty, Federal Bank, MCX, Firstsource Solutions (FSL), Kaynes Technology, NHPC, Schaeffler India and Syrma SGS Technology - were the 12 stocks that witnessed a 'Golden Crossover'.  Reliance Industries, the index heavyweight stock, has been consolidating after it hit a high of ₹1,461 on May 16. Technical chart shows that the near-term bias for RIL stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,367; below which it can dip towards 200-DMA, which stands at ₹1,328 levels.  ALSO READ | MCX, Firstsource shares can zoom over 30%, hit new life-time highs: charts  On the upside, Reliance stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹1,455 levels, to resume the uptrend. Post which, the stock can spurt to ₹1,490 and ₹1,540 levels.  Here's a complete list of stocks with 'Golden Cross' formation and key levels to watch out for. 
 
 
First Published: May 30 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

