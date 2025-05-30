Bullish Bets: RIL, Dixon, 10 other stocks form 'Golden Cross'; check list

Amid the on-going pullback in the market, with the broader Nifty 500 index seeing a 17.3 per cent rally from a low of 19,520 hit on April 7, several stocks too have managed to log smart gains.On Friday, while the benchmark Nifty 60 and the broader - Nifty 500 indices consolidated in trades, a total of 12 out of the Nifty 500 stocks, including Reliance Industries, witnessed formation of a 'Golden Cross' also commonly known as 'Golden Crossover' on the daily technical charts.Technically, Golden Crossover is considered as a positive development, as the short-term (50-Day) moving average now trades above the long-term moving average (200-DMA). In general, stocks tend to trade with a favourable bias and witness broad gains post the Golden Crossover.On Friday, May 30 - Reliance Industries (RIL), Adani Energy Solutions, Dixon Technologies (India), Cochin Shipyard, DB Realty, Federal Bank, MCX, Firstsource Solutions (FSL), Kaynes Technology, NHPC, Schaeffler India and Syrma SGS Technology - were the 12 stocks that witnessed a 'Golden Crossover'.Reliance Industries, the index heavyweight stock, has been consolidating after it hit a high of ₹1,461 on May 16. Technical chart shows that the near-term bias for RIL stock is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹1,367; below which it can dip towards 200-DMA, which stands at ₹1,328 levels.On the upside, Reliance stock needs to break and trade consistently above ₹1,455 levels, to resume the uptrend. Post which, the stock can spurt to ₹1,490 and ₹1,540 levels.Here's a complete list of stocks with 'Golden Cross' formation and key levels to watch out for.