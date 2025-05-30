Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat open; Asia market dips; Trump tariffs reinstated
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat open; Asia market dips; Trump tariffs reinstated

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, May 30, 2025: Around 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 11 points lower at 24,932, suggesting a muted start for the markets.

4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 8:33 AM IST
8:33 AM

India can become net exporter of sustainable aviation fuel: Boeing exec

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India has the potential to become a net exporter of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) as global aviation gears up to cut carbon emissions, said Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India and South Asia, at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025 in New Delhi.
 
Highlighting the country’s natural advantage, Gupte pointed to the abundant availability of feedstock—particularly agricultural residue—that could be harnessed to scale up domestic SAF production. This, he said, positions India not just to meet its own needs but also to serve international markets.
 
With aviation accounting for nearly 2–3 per cent of global carbon emissions, SAF is increasingly seen as a cornerstone of decarbonisation efforts in the sector. Gupte also underscored India's rapid aviation growth, noting that the country is expected to add around 2,500 new civil aircraft over the next 20 years. Indian airlines have already placed orders for over 1,000 aircraft, cementing India's status as one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets. READ MORE

8:25 AM

Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment for the Prostarm Info Systems IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Friday, May 30, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Thursday, May 29, 2025, receiving overwhelming participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 97.20 times.
 
Once the Prostarm Info Systems IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. READ MORE

8:20 AM

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit falls 10.4% to ₹1,802 cr; revenue up 8%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 10.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in their consolidated net profit at ₹1,802 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25), whereas its revenue from operations grew by 8 per cent, reaching ₹12,204 crore.
 
The decline in the net profit can be attributed to subdued performance in the domestic motorcycle market coupled with market volatility.
 
For FY25, Bajaj’s net profit fell by 5 per cent Y-o-Y, reaching ₹7,325 crore, while revenue from operations grew by 12.5 per cent, hitting ₹49,267 crore.
 
On Thursday, Bajaj Auto stock grew by 0.28 per cent, ending the day’s trade at ₹8,873.3. The results came after market hours. READ MORE

8:13 AM

Fintech firm Razorpay completes reverse flip from US to India ahead of IPO

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fintech firm Razorpay has joined a growing list of firms to reverse flip, shifting the domicile of its parent company from the United States to India as it prepares for an initial public offering (IPO).
 
The shift comes weeks after the company converted itself into a public limited company.
 
"Yes, we’ve officially completed our reverse flip, and we couldn’t be more proud. It is more than a structural move; it’s a powerful signal of belief. We started Razorpay with a dream to build for India, and today, we’re doubling down on that dream by making India not just our largest market, but our global headquarters,” said Shashank Kumar, cofounder and managing director (MD), Razorpay. READ MORE

8:09 AM

Reserve Bank of India lens on payment fintechs over misclassified merchants

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India is investigating payment fintech companies for allegedly misclassifying merchants to take advantage of credit card fee structures, according to sources familiar with the matter. The probe has reportedly led major card networks to adjust their interchange rates.
 
Several payment aggregators are accused of classifying merchants, usually in the retail sector, as utility merchants—a category that typically attracts lower interchange fees. The reclassification allegedly enabled payment firms to retain the difference between the fees charged to merchants and the amounts received by issuing banks. READ MORE

8:05 AM

June F&O series: Analyst suggests Bull Spread for Bandhan Bank stock

Bandhan Bank stock startegy

-- Long build up is seen in Bandhan Bank Futures, where we have seen 17 per cent rise in open interest with Bandhan Bank share price rising 1 per cent on Thursday, May 29.
 
-- Bandhan Bank stock price has been forming bullish 'higher top-higher bottom' formation on the daily chart.
 
-- RSI oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend. READ MORE

7:58 AM

Currency circulation rises 5.8% as ₹2,000 note impact fades: RBI

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The growth of currency in circulation, which constitutes the largest component of reserve money at 76.9 per cent, rebounded to 5.8 per cent in 2024-25, up from 4.1 per cent the previous year. This recovery is attributed to the easing impact of the ₹2,000 note withdrawal, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Annual Report 2024-25.
 
The withdrawal of ₹2,000 banknotes from circulation began on May 19, 2023. By March 31, approximately 98.2 per cent of these notes—totaling ₹3.56 trillion—had been returned to the banking system.
 
The RBI has made facilities available for exchanging and depositing ₹2,000 notes at 19 of its issue offices across the country. READ MORE
 

7:53 AM

India's defence budget may near Rs 32 trillion by 2047: CII-KPMG report

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s defence budget is projected to increase nearly fivefold, reaching Rs 31.7 trillion by 2047 from Rs 6.81 trillion in FY2025-26, according to the Defence Industrial Sector Vision 2047 report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and KPMG India. Defence production is expected to grow over sixfold to Rs 8.8 trillion from Rs 1.46 trillion in FY2024-25.
 
Unveiled on Thursday at the CII Annual Business Summit in New Delhi, the report—titled “Atmanirbhar, Agrani, and Atulya Bharat 2047”—also forecasts India’s defence exports to surge nearly twelvefold to Rs 2.8 trillion by 2047, up from Rs 24,000 crore in FY2024-25. Additionally, total research and development (R&D) spending is expected to rise from the current 4 per cent of the defence budget to 8-10 per cent, while defence expenditure as a percentage of GDP could double from 2 per cent to 4-5 per cent. The report calls these targets major milestones and highlights three key conditions that must be met in the coming years to realise these goals. READ MORE

7:46 AM

Nifty trading strategy: Apply Bull Call Spread as index remains in uptrend

Nifty trading stratgey

-- The Nifty index has structurally resumed its upward trajectory after forming a likely swing low at 24,462 on May 22.
 
-- The trend remains positive as long as the swing low at 24,462 is intact. Short-term dips should be viewed as buying opportunities within this broader uptrend.
 
-- Healthy market breadth suggests a potential resurgence in broader market momentum, with an upside target of 25,500 in the near term. READ MORE

7:42 AM

Improved execution likely to drive growth gains for Bharat Dynamics

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Defence major Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a public sector undertaking, posted a mixed performance in the fourth quarter of FY2024-25. Although its revenues doubled compared to the same period last year, profitability fell short of expectations. The company’s strong order inflows and robust backlog provide good revenue visibility.
 
However, brokerages stress that the key factor will be the pace of order execution, as BDL manufactures guided missiles and related equipment for the Indian armed forces. READ MORE
 

7:36 AM

Realisation worries, capital expenditure likely to hit NMDC stock

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NMDC reported Q4FY25 revenue of ₹7,000 crore, marking an 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase and a 7 per cent rise quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), supported by strong volumes and improved net sales realisation (NSR).
 
Iron ore production remained steady at 13.3 million tonnes (mt), showing no major change Y-o-Y or Q-o-Q. Sales volume reached 12.7 mt, up 1 per cent Y-o-Y and 6 per cent Q-o-Q during the quarter.
 
The average sales price stood at ₹5,530 per tonne, reflecting a 7 per cent Y-o-Y increase and remaining flat compared to the previous quarter. READ MORE

7:30 AM

Sebi unveils new OI metric, position limits in fresh F&O overhaul

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday announced a new framework for the derivatives segment, introducing updated methods to calculate open interest (OI) and market-wide position limits (MWPL).
 
These changes are designed to boost risk monitoring, reduce the number of stocks entering the futures and options (F&O) ban period, and strengthen controls against manipulation risks and concentration in index options.
 
Initially proposed in a Sebi consultation paper, the measures raised concerns about potentially dampening trading activity, with F&O volumes already down 30 per cent from their peak. However, following extensive discussions with industry stakeholders, Sebi made several key revisions to the original proposals. READ MORE

7:26 AM

Tokyo's core inflation jumps o 3.6% in May

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tokyo’s core inflation accelerated to 3.6 per cent in May, marking the fastest increase in over two years.

The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food, rose 3.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up from 3.4 per cent in April, the Statistics Bureau of Japan reported on Friday.

This latest figure is the highest since January 2023 and exceeded economists’ forecasts of 3.5 per cent, according to a Reuters poll. It represents the quickest annual rise since January 2023, when core inflation reached 4.3 per cent, based on LSEG data.

The increase was partly influenced by the base effect from last year’s sharp decline, which followed the introduction of school education subsidies and the phase-out of nationwide utility bill subsidies.

Meanwhile, Tokyo’s headline consumer price index in May stood at 3.4 per cent year-on-year, slightly down from 3.5 per cent in April.

Source: CNBC

7:24 AM

Sebi probing delayed disclosures of accounting lapses at IndusInd Banka

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may issue a follow-up order against IndusInd Bank for potential breaches of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) regulations, according to indications in the regulator’s 32-page interim order.
 
Sebi's review of internal email communications—summarised in its May 28 order—revealed that senior executives, including the chief financial officer (CFO), were aware of accounting discrepancies as early as November 2023.
 
However, the bank delayed disclosure, classifying information related to derivatives losses as “unpublished price-sensitive information” (UPSI) only on March 4. It wasn't until March 10 that IndusInd Bank notified stock exchanges, leading to a 27 per cent plunge in its share price. READ MORE
 

7:22 AM

Trump tariffs reinstated by appeals court for now

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  A federal appeals court on Thursday granted the Trump administration's request to temporarily halt a lower court ruling that invalidated most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
 
The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued an order stating that the decision by the US Court of International Trade, delivered Wednesday night, is "temporarily stayed until further notice" while it reviews the case.
 
The move provides the Trump administration with some breathing room as it prepares to argue for a longer suspension of the trade court's ruling throughout the appeals process.
 
The administration had warned it would seek "emergency relief" from the Supreme Court as early as Friday if the ruling wasn’t paused swiftly.
 
Despite the legal setback, Trump officials insist they still have alternative pathways to impose tariffs, even if the current case doesn’t go in their favour.

Source: CNBC
First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

