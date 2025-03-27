The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of ATC Energies is set to close today, March 27, 2025. The ₹63.76 crore SME IPO has received a decent response from investors. The public issue has been oversubscribed by around 1.18 times so far, as of 11:58 AM, Thursday, March 27, according to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.88 times. The non-institutional investors (NII) portion was subscribed 0.63 times, and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was booked 0.76 times. ATC Energies IPO details

The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of 4.42 million shares worth ₹51.02 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.08 million shares amounting to ₹12.74 crore. The price band for ATC Energies IPO has been set in the range of ₹112 to ₹118 per share.

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot of 1200 equity shares with an investment amount of ₹1,34,400. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals is ₹2,83,200 for two lots.

The three-day subscription window opened on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, March 28, 2025.

ATC Energies System shares are expected to list on the NSE Emerge (NSE SME) platform on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

KFIN Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Indorient Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue for repayment and /or pre-payment, in full, of the borrowing availed by the company to purchase its Noida factory including land and building.

Additionally, the company aims to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to fund the capital expenditure requirement towards refurbishment, civil and upgradation works at its Noida factory, and the capital expenditure requirement towards IT upgradation at its Noida factory, Vasai factory and registered office. The remaining funds will be used to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

ATC Energies IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of ATC Energies were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹15, or 12.71 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹118, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

About ATC Energies System

Incorporated in 2020 ATC Energies System, provides lithium and Li-ion batteries. With factories in Vasai, Thane, and Noida (NCR), the company utilises advanced technology and quality testing infrastructure over a combined area of 3,160 sq. mt. Initially supplying mini batteries for the banking industry, ATC Energies has expanded its product range to include batteries of all sizes for various industries.