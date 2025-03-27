SpiceJet shares pop 3% on settling dispute with Willis Lease; details here

SpiceJet share price: Budget airline Budget airline SpiceJet shares were in demand on Thursday, March 27, 2025, as the stock rallied 3.07 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹46.31 per share.

SpiceJet's shares saw an uptick after the company announced the successful resolution of its dispute with Willis Lease Finance Corporation, a global aircraft engine lessor. This settlement has led to major savings for the airline, SpiceJet said.

As part of the agreement, Willis Lease has withdrawn its insolvency case against SpiceJet, marking a positive step in the airline’s ongoing efforts to reinforce its financial stability.

“This successful settlement with Willis Lease reflects the positive impact of our financial restructuring strategy. The QIP and the subsequent promoter funding have strengthened our ability to resolve long-standing disputes, enhance financial stability, and drive operational growth. We deeply appreciate the continued support of our partners and stakeholders as we work towards building a stronger and more resilient SpiceJet,” said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet.

ALSO READ: SpiceJet launches 24 new domestic flights for Summer 2025 The development follows a series of strategic agreements that SpiceJet secured in recent months, boosted by an infusion of ₹3,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in September 2024, along with an additional ₹294.09 crore from promoter Ajay Singh.

Also Read

These funds have notably strengthened the airline’s financial position, resolved pending disputes, and enabled SpiceJet to focus on operational growth.

“The latest settlement reinforces SpiceJet’s commitment to resolving past liabilities and strengthening its balance sheet. The airline has already achieved a string of similar successful settlements, positioning itself for long-term operational and financial success,” SpiceJet added.

SpiceJet Q3 results

SpiceJet posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹26 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), aided by overall improved performance. SpiceJet had posted a loss of ₹300 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY24).

"Total revenue surged 35 per cent to ₹1,651 crore, driven by strong passenger demand, improved yields and enhanced operational efficiency. Passenger Load Factor (PLF) stood at an impressive 87 per cent," the airline said in a release. READ MORE

About SpiceJet

SpiceJet, an Indian low-cost carrier based in Gurgaon, Haryana, is known for its extensive network of domestic and international routes.

The airline operates a fleet that includes Boeing 737 and Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft.

Last checked, the market capitalisation of SpiceJet stood at ₹5,843.30 crore, according to BSE.

At 12:30 PM, SpiceJet shares were off highs, and were trading 1.45 per cent higher at ₹45.58. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.43 per cent higher at 77,619.25 levels.