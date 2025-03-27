Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals muted start for India as Trump announces fresh tariffs

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, March 27, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by weakness in global markets after US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on all cars not made in the US, from April 2, with collections starting from the next day. Indian equity benchmarks are also likely to be buffeted by Nifty F&O monthly expiry, FII activity and the semi-annual rejig of NSE indices. Indian stock markets are likely to be driven by weakness in global markets after US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on all cars not made in the US, from April 2, with collections starting from the next day. Indian equity benchmarks are also likely to be buffeted by Nifty F&O monthly expiry, FII activity and the semi-annual

At 8:48 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,516.50, around 5 points lower than Nifty futures' last close.

According to Bajaj Broking, benchmark indices ended their seven-session winning streak and closed lower on Wednesday ahead of the monthly expiry session. Profit booking in the second half saw Nifty50 closing the session down by 181 points or 0.77 per cent at 23,486.85 levels amid lack of clarity on US tariff policies.

On Nifty outlook, the broking firm stated: "Going ahead, we expect index to consolidate in the range of 23,850-23,200 thus working off the overbought condition developed in the daily stochastic after the recent sharp rally of 1,900 points in just 15 sessions. Support on the lower side is placed at 23,200 levels being recent breakout area."

Further, the finance ministry in its latest Monthly Economic Review, said geopolitical tensions, trade policy uncertainties, volatility in international commodity prices and financial market uncertainties pose considerable risks to India's economic growth in the coming year.

In other news, the Indian industry has urged the government to protect it from the impact of reciprocal tariffs by the US, ahead of their implementation on April 2. It wants a trade agreement with the US as soon as possible to mitigate the adverse effects of these tariffs, sources said.

That apart, a sharp rebound in the equities market notwithstanding, March will be the first month in nearly two years without an initial public offering (IPO). The last such instance was in May 2023.