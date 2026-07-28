Aurionpro Solutions share price plunges 12% as Q1 margin, PAT take a hit

Aurionpro Solutions' shares tanked nearly 12 per cent to trade close to its 52-week levels on Tuesday, July 28, after the company's Q1 FY27 (April-June) performance disappointed investors amid a sharp decline in the profit and margins.

Aurionpro Solutions' stock hit a low of ₹735.40 on the BSE today, down 11.8 per cent compared with the last closing price of ₹834.10. Today's slide pushed the stock close to its 52-week low of ₹720 hit in March this year.

The small-cap stock reported its June quarter earnings post market hours on Monday.

Aurionpro Solutions Q1 Results

Aurionpro Solutions said that its profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter under review declined to ₹45 crore from ₹ 51 crore in the same period last year, recording a 12.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall, despite a rise in the revenue.

The topline grew 6.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹358 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹337 crore in the same period a year ago. The operating performance remained weak as the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 9.08 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹61 crore, while Ebitda margins plunged 300 bps to 17.2 per cent. The management said that seasonality, raising input costs due to supply chain disruptions, timing shifts in a few projects, and geopolitical disruption in West Asia impacted the performance. It added that these effects could normalise over the next one to two quarters. Importantly, we enter the year with a strong order book across banking and technology, and improving execution momentum, it said.

"With a strong order book, healthy pipeline and improving project momentum, we expect growth to build through the year and accelerate meaningfully in the second half. Our long-term trajectory remains firmly intact, and our conviction in the opportunity ahead has never been stronger," the company said. Aurionpro Solutions share price performance Aurionpro Solutions' shares have underperformed the market in the recent past, shows data available with the exchange. The small-cap stock is down 29 per cent on a year-to-date (Y-T-D) basis as against a 9.71 fall in the BSE Sensex. Meanwhile, it has lost 44.5 per cent in a year and 55.53 per cent in two years, lagging the benchmark which is down 4.9 per cent and 5.45 per cent, respectively.