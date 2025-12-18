Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy approaches SAT against Sebi order

Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy (ASTA) has approached the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against an order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in which the regulator had directed disgorgement of ~601 crore and imposed a ban on founder Avadhut Sathe from the securities market.

In an order issued on December 4, the market regulator had alleged that ASTA was running unregistered investment advisory and research analyst services in the name of stock market education.

The matter is listed in SAT for admission on Friday, according to the cause list of the tribunal.

Following the Sebi order, the outfit had denied allegations claiming that it operates solely as an educational and training institution, and had shown intention to challenge the Sebi order.