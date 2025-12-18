MCX stock gains 2% on fixing record date for 1:5 stock split

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) moved higher by 2 per cent to ₹10,245 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company fixed January 2, 2026 as the record date for the split of its equity shares, following shareholder approval received earlier.

Under the approved proposal, each existing equity share of face value ₹10 will be split into five equity shares of face value ₹2 each, aimed at improving liquidity and enhancing retail investor participation. Shareholders of MCX will see an increase in the number of shares they hold, although the overall value of their investment will remain unchanged

MCX is the leader in commodity derivatives exchanges in India with 98 per cent market share in terms of commodity futures turnover. It has 100 per cent market share in precious metals, base metals and energy. The company's presence in various commodities offers healthy diversification with focus on option volume.

MCX introduced several new products, including Silver (30kg) and Silver Mini (5kg) monthly expiry contracts, Cardamom Futures, and Nickel Futures, and Options on the MCX iCOMDEX Bullion Index (MCX BULLDEX), covering both Gold and Silver. These launches have witnessed healthy traction, and management indicated that the product pipeline remains robust with necessary regulatory approvals already in place, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Historically, MCX has traded at a 15 per cent premium to equity exchanges based on the optionality and lower regulatory risk related to weekly options. The rising volumes, stable tech platform, regulatory tailwinds, and the option value linked to the launch of new products have resulted in outperformance, which HDFC Securities believe will continue.