Baazar Style Retail locked at 5% upper circuit for 3rd day; here's why

Shares of Baazar Style Retail have been in an uptrend for the past three sessions following reports of a stake acquisition by Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, the chairman & MD of healthcare and personal care company Cupid Ltd.

On Tuesday, Baazar Style Retail shares jumped 5 per cent at the open to hit the ₹402.65 upper circuit on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

This marked the stock’s third consecutive session of 5 per cent gains, taking its three-day rally to 16 per cent.

According to details available on the NSE website, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya on Monday acquired 4.5 million shares of Baazar Style Retail at ₹362 apiece in a block. Aditya also acquired the same quantity of shares via bulk at ₹362 on the same day, the NSE data showed.

On the selling side, promoter Bhagwan Prasad offloaded 3 million shares (1.5 million through bulk and 1.5 million via block deals) at ₹362 apiece, data showed. Shreyans Surana and Sidharth Surana, also promoters in Baazar Style Retail, offloaded shares. Shreyans Surana offloaded a total of 4.2 million shares (2.1 million via bulk and 2.1 million via block deals), while Sidharth Surana sold 0.9 million shares in bulk and a similar quantity in a block. In total, the three promoters sold 9 million shares. All the transactions took place at ₹362 per share, according to NSE data. Established in 2013, Baazar Style Retail is a value fashion retailer, based out of Kolkata. It has a strong retail footprint across Eastern India, with a dominant presence in West Bengal.