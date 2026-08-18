RIL, Airtel or Vi: Tariff hike ahead for telcos; which is a better play?

The Indian telecom sector is witnessing some subtle changes, which make analysts believe that the much-awaited tariff hikes are on the horizon.

After Bharti removed select entry-level prepaid data plans across 28–60 day validity last week, Reliance's Jio Telecom on Monday reintroduced the Jio Prime membership at a one-time fee of ₹300, which offers protection against any price hike till Sep’27 along with additional benefits. It retained its entry-level daily “unlimited” data plan at ₹299.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) believes that Jio's price protection guarantee till September 2027, in a way, signals that a tariff hike is likely in the next six months. "A ₹50 increase on entry-level smartphone plans is likely in the next six months, or if it gets delayed beyond Mar’27, the tariff hike quantum is likely to be materially higher than ₹50/28-day," MOFSL estimated.

Pravesh Gour of Swastika Investmart believes that the industry's growth model is shifting from cheap data and aggressive subscriber acquisition towards premiumisation, higher average revenue per user ( ARPU ) and better cash generation. In ARPU terms, The sector appears to be approaching an important inflection point, where earnings growth could increasingly come from monetising existing customers (tariff hikes) rather than simply adding new subscribers.In ARPU terms, Bharti Airtel remains industry leader at ₹264, Reliance Jio at roughly ₹215.6, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) at ₹177. "After years of aggressive competition and ultra-cheap data, the focus on premiumisation is important because even moderate tariff increases or customer upgrades can significantly improve cash flows and profitability," Gour added.

Stock-specific impact Commenting on stock-specific impact, JM Financial believes if 10 per cent of Bharti’s subs upgrade to new plans at ~₹50 higher tariff, it can drive an uptick of ~2 per cent in wireless ARPU and 1 per cent in India Ebitda and valuation. READ MORE Meanwhile, MOFSL sees subscriber churn among value-conscious Bharti Airtel to Jio or Vodafone Idea following a higher entry-level plan. JM Financial has a 'Buy' call on Airtel with a target price of ₹2400, while MOFSL also reiterated its bullish views on both Airtel and Reliance Industries by maintaining 'Buy' ratings.