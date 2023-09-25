Bajaj Finance gains 4% as Board to meet on Oct 5 to consider fund raising

Shares of Bajaj Finance advanced 4 per cent to Rs 7,775.25 on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, supported by heavy volumes, after the company announced that the board will meet next week to consider fund raising plan by way of preferential issue or qualified institutions placement (QIP).In an exchange filing, Bajaj Finance said a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023, to consider, inter alia, proposal for raising of funds through any or all of various methods including by way of preferential issue, qualified institutions placement, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the company.Bajaj Finance is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. It is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as a NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC).Bajaj Finance is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. The company has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs (small and medium sized enterprises), and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits, and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers.With its strong financial position, lowest ever gross NPA, growth momentum, well provisioned balance sheet, omnichannel business strategy and strong entry momentum into FY2024, the management said the company is confident about its growth prospects in the coming years.Bajaj Finance is switching from a mass affluent to a mass enabler franchise with deepening reach & diversified offerings, aiming to raise customer wallet share.This equity capital raise will be indeed much earlier than what we had anticipated given our current expectations of a ~29 per cent consolidated AUM CAGR over FY23-FY25, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services."This capital raise could then be a tacit acknowledgment that BAF is readying its capital ammunition for how the competitive landscape is going to evolve over the next few years. There is strong buoyancy in retail across lending institutions. Sustainability of strong retail loan growth over the next few years could also have encouraged the management to contemplate this capital raise," the brokerage firm said in a company update.