Stock Market LIVE: Indices near day's low; Bajaj Fin up 4%, Delta down 15%
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Indices near day's low; Bajaj Fin up 4%, Delta down 15%

Stock market LIVE updates on September 25, 2023: he NBFC's shares gained 4 per cent per cent as its Board is set to convene a meeting on October 5 to consider raising funds via QIP

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 10:44 AM IST
Stock market LIVE updates: After starting on a flat note on Monday, benchmark indices turned volatile. The S&P BSE Sensex was quoting at 65,882 levels, down over 100 points or 0.19 per cent. The Nifty50, meanwhile, was below the 19,650-mark.

10:44 AM

Bajaj Finance gains 4% as Board to meet on Oct 5 to consider fund raising

10:30 AM

REPORT: NSE planning to extend F&O trading hours

10:15 AM

Delta Corp tanks 15%, hits 52-week low on tax notice of Rs 16,822 crore

10:00 AM

Religare Ent sinks 7% as Burman family makes open offer for 26% stake

9:24 AM

NIFTY DRAGS: Hindalco, Hero Moto additional losers

9:23 AM

NIFTY WINNERS: Bajaj twins gain up to 2.5%

9:20 AM

HEATMAP: Axis Bank, L&T, M&M, Infy lead Sensex losses

9:18 AM

OPENING BELL: Nifty slides below 19,650

9:16 AM

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens 100 pts lower

9:03 AM

CURRENCY: Rupee opens at 83.04/$ versus last close of 82.93/$

9:00 AM

ALERT :: Burman Family makes open offer to acquire up to 26% stake in Religare Enterprises

8:57 AM

Bankers' Trust :: Indian bonds in global markets

8:49 AM

Market Outlook :: What next after JPMorgan index inclusion?

8:46 AM

Stocks to Watch: LIC, Ambuja, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, SBI

8:40 AM

Events this week :: Global macro-data in focus

8:25 AM

Gift Nifty cues :: Index off lows, signals at flat start

8:22 AM

India have five days to deposit $3 billion in soon-to-be-withdrawn banknotes

8:19 AM

Fed officials see more rate hikes possible while inflation persists

8:10 AM

US stocks flash recession warning as trouble spreads to Industrials

8:06 AM

Evergrande shares have tumbled 18% thus far Monday; here's why

10:44 AM

Bajaj Finance gains 4% as Board to meet on Oct 5 to consider fund raising

The Board of Bajaj Finance is scheduled to meet next week to consider proposal for raising of funds through any or all of various methods including by way of preferential issue or QIP. READ

10:30 AM

REPORT: NSE planning to extend F&O trading hours

The National Stock Exchange is finalising plans to extend trading hours for equity derivatives, sources told The Economic Times.

The exchange is proposing an evening session, possibly between 6 pm and 9 pm, when market participants can continue trading futures and options contracts after the regular session between 9:15 am and 3:30 pm is over, the report claimed.

The NSE might consider extending this session to 11:30 pm at a later stage, another source said. 

10:15 AM

Delta Corp tanks 15%, hits 52-week low on tax notice of Rs 16,822 crore

Delta Corp said the amounts claimed in the DG Notices are inter alia based on the gross bet value of all games played at the casinos during the relevant period. READ

10:00 AM

Religare Ent sinks 7% as Burman family makes open offer for 26% stake

Shares of Religare Enterprises plummeted 7.3 per cent to Rs 252 apiece on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade after the company said the Burman family has made an open offer to acquire a 26-per cent stake in the company. READ

9:52 AM

Inox Green up 1% on signing pact to acquire majority sake in Resowi Energy

Has entered into a share subscription agreement to acquire a majority (51 per cent stake) in Resowi Energy.

9:51 AM

Karnataka Bank rises on plan to raise Rs 700 crore in second round of fund raise

After mobilising Rs 800 crore in equity capital from institutional investors, the bank will look at a second round of capital raising (up to Rs 700 crore) in the next six months.

9:49 AM

Swan Energy surges 9% on board nod for Rs 1,435 crore fund raise

Board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,435 crore via preferential issue of equity shares.

9:47 AM

Zen Tech freezes at 5% upper circuit on winning Rs 278 crore govt order

Has won Rs 227.65 crore order from the Defence Ministry.

9:43 AM

Delta Corp crashes 15% on receiving tax evasion notice worth Rs 11,140 crore

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence Friday slapped a demand of Rs 11,139.6 crore on Delta Corp, for alleged underpayment of the Goods and Services Tax between July 2017 and March 2022.

About 80 online gaming companies are likely to face tax notices for alleged goods and services tax (GST) evasion of Rs 10,000-12,000 crore. 

The latest action has come after a change in GST rates, to be effective on October 1, for gaming companies.

9:33 AM

Religare down 3% as Burman Family makes open offer to acquire 26% stake

9:30 AM

Bajaj Finance gains 3% on plan to consider QIP fundraise on Oct 5

9:27 AM

Defensive pockets in the backseat

9:25 AM

MidCaps decline more than Smallcaps, benchmark

9:24 AM

NIFTY DRAGS: Hindalco, Hero Moto additional losers

9:23 AM

NIFTY WINNERS: Bajaj twins gain up to 2.5%

9:20 AM

HEATMAP: Axis Bank, L&T, M&M, Infy lead Sensex losses

9:18 AM

OPENING BELL: Nifty slides below 19,650

9:16 AM

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens 100 pts lower

9:09 AM

PRE-OPEN: Nifty settles unchanged in pre-open

9:08 AM

PRE-OPEN: Sensex off to positive start

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 7:54 AM IST

