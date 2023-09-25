Stock Market LIVE: Indices near day's low; Bajaj Fin up 4%, Delta down 15%

Stock market LIVE updates: After starting on a flat note on Monday, benchmark indices turned volatile. The S&P BSE Sensex was quoting at 65,882 levels, down over 100 points or 0.19 per cent. The Nifty50, meanwhile, was below the 19,650-mark.
Bajaj twins, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer, Ultratech, Titan, M&M, and Kotak Bank were leading the charge on the frontline indices, while HSBI Life, Infosys, LTIMindtree, L&T, Power Grid, BPCL and Hero MotoCorp were exerting pressure.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were down 0.56 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively. Among sectors, most of the indices were in the negative zone, led by the Nifty IT, and PSU Bank indices (down 0.9 per cent each).
Buzzing stocks:
Delta Corp: Shares of the casino operator crashed 15 per cetn as it has received a tax notice from the government, demanding Rs 11,140 crore in taxes, interest, and penalties for the period July 2017 to March 2022. READ MORE
Bajaj Finance: The NBFC's shares gained 4 per cent per cent as its Board is set to convene a meeting on October 5 to consider raising funds via a qualified institutional placement (QIP). Religare Enterprises: Share of the company tumbled 6 per cent after Burman Family made an open offer to acquire 26 per cent stake. READ MORE
Bajaj Finance gains 4% as Board to meet on Oct 5 to consider fund raising
The Board of Bajaj Finance is scheduled to meet next week to consider proposal for raising of funds through any or all of various methods including by way of preferential issue or QIP. READ
10:30 AM
REPORT: NSE planning to extend F&O trading hours
The National Stock Exchange is finalising plans to extend trading hours for equity derivatives, sources told The Economic Times.
The exchange is proposing an evening session, possibly between 6 pm and 9 pm, when market participants can continue trading futures and options contracts after the regular session between 9:15 am and 3:30 pm is over, the report claimed.
The NSE might consider extending this session to 11:30 pm at a later stage, another source said.
10:15 AM
Delta Corp tanks 15%, hits 52-week low on tax notice of Rs 16,822 crore
Delta Corp said the amounts claimed in the DG Notices are inter alia based on the gross bet value of all games played at the casinos during the relevant period. READ
10:00 AM
Religare Ent sinks 7% as Burman family makes open offer for 26% stake
Shares of Religare Enterprises plummeted 7.3 per cent to Rs 252 apiece on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade after the company said the Burman family has made an open offer to acquire a 26-per cent stake in the company. READ
9:52 AM
Inox Green up 1% on signing pact to acquire majority sake in Resowi Energy
Has entered into a share subscription agreement to acquire a majority (51 per cent stake) in Resowi Energy.
9:51 AM
Karnataka Bank rises on plan to raise Rs 700 crore in second round of fund raise
After mobilising Rs 800 crore in equity capital from institutional investors, the bank will look at a second round of capital raising (up to Rs 700 crore) in the next six months.
9:49 AM
Swan Energy surges 9% on board nod for Rs 1,435 crore fund raise
Board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,435 crore via preferential issue of equity shares.
9:47 AM
Zen Tech freezes at 5% upper circuit on winning Rs 278 crore govt order
Has won Rs 227.65 crore order from the Defence Ministry.