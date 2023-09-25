Stock Market LIVE: Indices near day's low; Bajaj Fin up 4%, Delta down 15%

Stock market LIVE updates: After starting on a flat note on Monday, benchmark indices turned volatile. The S&P BSE Sensex was quoting at 65,882 levels, down over 100 points or 0.19 per cent. The Nifty50, meanwhile, was below the 19,650-mark. Bajaj twins, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer, Ultratech, Titan, M&M, and Kotak Bank were leading the charge on the frontline indices, while HSBI Life, Infosys, LTIMindtree, L&T, Power Grid, BPCL and Hero MotoCorp were exerting pressure. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were down 0.56 per cent and 0.02 per cent, respectively. Among sectors, most of the indices were in the negative zone, led by the Nifty IT, and PSU Bank indices (down 0.9 per cent each). Buzzing stocks: Delta Corp: Shares of the casino operator crashed 15 per cetn as it has received a tax notice from the government, demanding Rs 11,140 crore in taxes, interest, and penalties for the period July 2017 to March 2022. Shares of the casino operator crashed 15 per cetn as it has received a tax notice from the government, demanding Rs 11,140 crore in taxes, interest, and penalties for the period July 2017 to March 2022. READ MORE Bajaj Finance: The NBFC's shares gained 4 per cent per cent as its Board is set to convene a meeting on October 5 to consider raising funds via a qualified institutional placement (QIP). Religare Enterprises: Share of the company tumbled 6 per cent after Burman Family made an open offer to acquire 26 per cent stake. The NBFC's shares gained 4 per cent per cent as its Board is set to convene a meeting on October 5 to consider raising funds via a qualified institutional placement (QIP).Share of the company tumbled 6 per cent after Burman Family made an open offer to acquire 26 per cent stake. READ MORE Read More