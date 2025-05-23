Home / Markets / News / Belrise Industries IPO subscribed 41.3 times on last day of offer

Belrise Industries IPO subscribed 41.3 times on last day of offer

The Rs 2,150-crore initial share sale received bids for 7,313,036,542 shares against 177,058,824 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE

ipo market listing share market
Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd, Jefferies India and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 10:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offer of automotive components maker Belrise Industries got subscribed 41.30 times on the closing day of bidding on Friday, helped by encouraging participation from institutional buyers.

The Rs 2,150-crore initial share sale received bids for 7,313,036,542 shares against 177,058,824 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.  The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 108.35 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 38.33 times. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 4.27 times subscription.

Belrise Industries on Tuesday garnered Rs 645 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The issue has a price band of Rs 85-90 per share.

Going by the prospectus, the company intends to utilise proceeds worth Rs 1,618 crore for the payment of debt. The company had borrowings of close to Rs 2,600 crore as of December 2024.

Also Read

Premium

Airtel Payments Bank to list by September 2027, says CEO Anubrata Biswas

Kanodia Cement files papers with Sebi seeking approval to float IPO

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO opens on May 26; check price band, GMP, key dates

AVTL IPO to open on May 26, price band fixed at ₹223-235 per share

Premium

IPO-bound Tata Capital's impairment surges 310% to Rs 3,072 crore

Belrise Industries is an automotive components manufacturing company, offering a diverse range of safety-critical systems and other engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles and agri-vehicles.

The company has a long-standing relationship with customers, including prominent multinational OEMs such as Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp, Jaguar Land Rover and Royal Enfield Motors.

Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt Ltd, Jefferies India and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

ITC's gains depend on margin recovery and revival in FMCG segment

Market heavyweights do heavy lifting; benchmarks rebound nearly 1%

Premium

Tata group earnings mirror India Inc show as FY25 profit dips marginally

Small investors in derivatives segment declined 49% after Sebi curbs: Icra

Premium

Weak guidance, higher costs to weigh on Sun Pharma's FY26 outlook

Topics :IPOMarkets

First Published: May 23 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story