Benchmark equity indices rise for second day on gains in RIL, IT stocks

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 234 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 61,963.68 as 19 of its components closed in green. During the day, it jumped 314.78 points or 0.50 per cent to a high of 62,044.46.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for a second straight session on Monday following buying in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and IT stocks amid optimism in Asian markets.