Benchmark equity indices rise for second day on gains in RIL, IT stocks

The broader NSE Nifty rallied 111 points or 0.61 per cent to end at 18,314.40 with 34 of its constituents closing with gains and 15 closing lower while one settled unchanged

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for a second straight session on Monday following buying in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and IT stocks amid optimism in Asian markets. 
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 234 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 61,963.68 as 19 of its components closed in green. During the day, it jumped 314.78 points or 0.50 per cent to a high of 62,044.46. 

The broader NSE Nifty rallied 111 points or 0.61 per cent to end at 18,314.40 with 34 of its constituents closing with gains and 15 closing lower while one settled unchanged. 
Among the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Sun Phar­ma, NTPC and Titan were the major gainers.  

Topics :stock markets

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

