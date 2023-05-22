Street unhappy over Siemens' plan to sell its low-voltage motor unit

The stock lost 8.35 per cent on the BSE on Monday due to heavy selling after the announcement and is down to Rs 3,399.20. per share. Analysts remain divided on the future prospects mainly because the closely-held company’s valuation has always been high. Target prices range between Rs 3,200 (about 6 per cent below current market price) to around Rs 4,150 which could be a reasonable upside. The stock had run up to a recent (May 12) high of Rs 3,938 from its 52-week low of Rs 2,250.

There are also expectations of substantial orders from Indian Railways in the areas of Vande Bharat trains, electrification projects, and signalling equipment. Orders for locomotives are anticipated, and the metro market will be addressed on a case-by-case basis. Siemens' introduction of an industrial 5G router is a significant move indicating its participation in the digitalisation of manufacturing. The new router is an essential component for real-time monitoring and control of industrial systems and the launch of this router indicates Siemens remains a pioneer in this regard.