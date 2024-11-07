BFSI Summit: MFI sector stress to recalibrate within months, say NBFC CEOs

The stress in the microfinance sector is expected to recalibrate within a few months, said industry experts on Thursday at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2024.

The MFI sector has been facing significant challenges over the past five to six months, leading to a notable decline in asset quality. Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued guidelines for banks and NBFCs engaged in microfinance lending, requiring borrowers to fully repay outstanding loans before taking on new ones.

“There is no premium anywhere to build anything long-term anymore. Everything has become short-term oriented. The public market is very short-term oriented, investors are short-term oriented, and so is the management. In the MFI industry, the COVID-19 pandemic actually hit the MFI industry very hard. In the MSME segment, we are seeing more resilience emerge,” said Shachindra Nath, vice-chairman and managing director, U GRO Capital. “As of today, we are not seeing the stress that has built up in consumer, personal loan, and microfinance segments. Retail trade in Tier-II, III, and IV towns and small manufacturing are doing much better. They have still not reached pre-COVID levels but are expected to touch them in the next one and a half months,” he added.

As of June, the overall microfinance portfolio stood at Rs 432.7 crore, showing a 2.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter decline from March 2024. Despite this contraction, banks and NBFC-MFIs remain dominant in the sector, holding a combined market share of 72 per cent.

Venkatesh N, founder and managing director of IIFL Samasta, a financial institution committed to women’s economic empowerment, said, “Normally, we are used to encountering challenges like this once every three years. Then we had COVID-related stress. But this time, it is something we are examining more internally to understand what went wrong and how we have managed our practices. I believe we have recalibrated ourselves, and I think everyone should do some work on that.”

He further mentioned that the MFI sector has faced challenges from a severe heatwave, which impacted agricultural activities, and from over-lending concerns flagged by the RBI in specific regions, notably Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In response, the sector has started reassessing its approach to agriculture lending. Additionally, he highlighted that new guidelines from the Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) have capped the number of lenders per customer at four, affecting around 10 per cent of MFI customers who previously had borrowings from more than four lenders. These factors have added pressure to the MFI sector, prompting an internal review of practices. In response, MFIs have recalibrated their strategies to address these challenges and strengthen their resilience.

“If you look at the MFI sector, we cater to close to 65-70 per cent in the agri and agri-allied sector. Our customers are mostly involved in agriculture and related activities. The heatwave this year was particularly strong and had an impact. Additionally, the RBI flagged certain geographies, notably Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as overheated due to excessive lending. We began re-evaluating our approach to agri-lending. The SRO also introduced a cap, limiting the number of lenders per customer to four. Previously, there was no such limit. Now, about 10 per cent of our customers have borrowings from more than four lenders. All these factors have contributed to the current pressure,” he added.

Meanwhile, private sector banks saw a hit to their profitability due to increased MFI-related provisions. IndusInd Bank recorded slippages reaching Rs 1,798 crore, with Rs 400 crore from microfinance, and an 87 per cent rise in provisions to Rs 1,820 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank reported that about a quarter of its slippages came from the microfinance segment, with provisions rising by 60 per cent to Rs 660 crore and fresh slippages increasing 43 per cent to Rs 1,875 crore. Similarly, IDFC First Bank made provisions of Rs 568 crore, of which Rs 315 crore was directed at its stressed microfinance portfolio. Experts noted that while NBFCs and MFIs are adaptable, their market reach cannot match the extensive networks of banks. They emphasised the importance of partnerships with banks through co-lending models and highlighted the need for specialised financial institutions to better serve India’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).