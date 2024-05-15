Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Paytm, Colgate among seven stocks to track on May 15

Stocks to watch on May 15: Indian markets may open positively for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, buoyed by gains on Wall Street. Meanwhile, concerns persist over foreign institutional investors' (FIIs) selling activity.

On May 14, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 4,065.52 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities of Rs 3,527.86 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The MSCI rejig announcement has put several stocks under the spotlight. Notably, One97 Communications, the parent company of payment aggregator Paytm, faces attention after being excluded from the MSCI India Index, a part of the MSCI Global Standard Index. However, the stock has found shelter in the MSCI India SmallCap Index.

At 6:55 AM, GIFT Nifty futures was trading 73 points higher at 22,382.50 levels compared to Nifty50 futures, indicating a positive start for the bourses. .

Here are the key stocks to keep an eye on for May 15

Bharti Airtel: The telecom giant reported a 31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for Q4FY24, amounting to Rs 2,071.6 crore, compared to Rs 3,005.6 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations also dropped 10.5 per cent to Rs 7,467 crore year-on-year.

Cipla: Reports suggest that Cipla promoters are set to sell a 2.53 per cent stake worth Rs 2,637 crore.

Paytm: One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, will be excluded from the MSCI India Index. However, it managed to find a place in the MSCI India Smallcap Index.

Colgate: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 379.82 crore for the March quarter, marking a growth of 20.11 per cent from the year-ago period. Total sales stood at Rs 1,480.66 crore, a rise of 10.35 per cent year-on-year.

Shree Cement: Shree Cement Q4FY24 consolidated net profit rose nearly 28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 674.9 crore, surpassing street expectations. Revenue from operations for the quarter increased by more than 6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,433 crore.

Siemens: Siemens Ltd posted a nearly 74 per cent rise in March quarter profit after tax to Rs 896 crore, primarily driven by higher revenues. The company received new orders worth Rs 5,184 crore, with revenue for the quarter standing at Rs 5,248 crore, a 19 per cent increase over the previous year.

Apollo Tyres: The company announced its Q4FY24 results on May 14. Its net profit fell 13.7 per cent to Rs 354 crore. However, revenue rose 0.2 per cent to Rs 6,258 crore.