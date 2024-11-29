Bharti Airtel stock soars 6%, logs sharpest intra-day rally in 18 months

Shares of Bharti Airtel (Airtel) rallied 6 per cent to Rs 1,648.70 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade, thus recording its sharpest intra-day rally in the past 18 months. Earlier, on May 31, 2023, the stock of telecom services providers had surged 8.5 per cent. Airtel. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 1,778.95 on September 26, 2024.

Airtel is India’s second largest telecom operator with ~352 million wireless customers in India and ~157 million subscribers across 14 African countries. It enjoys industry leading average revenue per user (ARPU) in the wireless business in India.

S&P Global Ratings on November 22, revised rating outlook of Airtel to positive from stable on earnings strength. At the same time, rating agency affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term issuer credit rating on the company. It also affirmed ratings on the debt the company issued or guarantees.

S&P Global Ratings expects Airtel’s earnings and cash flows to rise over the next 24 months, benefitting from the industry-wide hike in mobile tariffs in India. The rating agency expects Airtel's leverage to therefore improve beyond its threshold for a higher stand-alone credit profile (SACP) in fiscal 2026. Capital expenditure at the India-based telecommunications company is also likely to ease during the period, it added.

Airtel's India earnings will see strong growth over the next 24 months. This will be largely driven by a hike in mobile tariffs in the country earlier this year. Prices of the company's mobile plans were up 10 per cent-21 per cent effective July 4, 2024.

“We project Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from Airtel's Indian operations will rise 18 per cent-20 per cent in fiscal 2025 (year ending March 31, 2025), and by a further 12 per cent-15 per cent in fiscal 2026. Most of this growth will come from the mobile segment,” S&P Global Ratings said in rationale.

More From This Section

The rating agency also anticipates higher earnings from Airtel's home and enterprise segments owing to increased uptake of home broadband and enterprise digitalization. Most of the benefits of the tariff hike will likely materialize within the next two quarters as existing plans play out their remaining validity periods. In our view, telecom companies (telcos) will likely lose some subscribers after the tariff hike because the higher costs will push some consumers to reduce the number of SIMs they hold. But trading down to lower-priced plans with smaller data allowances will likely be minimal because data consumption habits are sticky, it added.

Meanwhile, analysts at ICICI Securities have a ‘Buy’ rating on Airtel with a target price of Rs 1,900 per share. Airtel continues to maintain its relative strength among peers in a consolidated industry. With a formidable digital ecosystem offering and overall efforts through premiumisation and higher wallet share, the industry leading ARPU, wireless margins and cash flows are reflective of the same, the brokerage firm said.

Airtel continues to report industry-leading ARPU for India mobile services with the benefit of tariff repair expected to fully accrue in the next two quarters. Sharekhan believes that tariff repairs, greater traction from new and adjacent businesses and moderation of capex intensity would aid in further deleveraging the balance sheet.

Given the Airtel’s strong recovery potential backed by strong conversion, rising digital portfolio, and moderated Capex, analysts at Axis Securities maintain BUY recommendation on the stock.

The company has a strong focus on quality customers with increasing ARPU and revenue. The management is confident of gaining industry leading growth backed by robust rural penetration and a superior services portfolio. The Capex, however, will remain moderate in FY25, it added.