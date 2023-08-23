BHEL, Adani Power: Mid-cap index hits new all-time high, eyes 40,000-mark

Mid-cap index hit a new historic peak on Wednesday, despite benchmark indices witnessing unpredictable outlook. The index has surged 23 per cent so far this year and remains one of the highly dominating indexes in the Indian stock market.

Among its major constituents, Bharat Forge and Oil India reached new all-time high, implying robust momentum in play. Likewise, Adani Power and Bharat Heavy Electricals become the most noticeable counter in recent months.