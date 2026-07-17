BHEL's robust outlook reflected in valuations after strong Q1 turnaround

Revenue from the power vertical was Rs 5,900 crore, up 52 per cent Y-o-Y, with an Ebit margin of 10 per cent versus minus 13 per cent a year ago. The industry vertical reported revenue of Rs 1,800 crore, up 12 per cent Y-o-Y, with an Ebit margin of 14 per cent, lower than 19 per cent a year ago. Collections rose 34 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 11,000 crore. This led to lower working capital requirements and a lower financing cost of Rs 140 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 200 crore in Q4FY26 and Rs 180 crore in Q1FY26. At the end of FY26, working capital stood at 164 days and could fall to around 105 days by the end of FY27.