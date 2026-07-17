BHEL's robust outlook reflected in valuations after strong Q1 turnaround

The order book stands at Rs 2.6 trillion, up from Rs 2 trillion at the end of June 2025. Of this, Rs 70,000 crore comes from non-thermal businesses, including nuclear (Rs 12,000 crore), transmission (Rs 14,000 crore), defence (Rs 7,000 crore), transport (Rs 1,500 crore), coal gasification (Rs 8,000 crore), hydro (Rs 5,500 crore), and Rs 4,000 crore from spares and services.
On the thermal front, during Q1, BHEL secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order from NTPC for the 3x800 MW Meja Super Thermal Power Project (STPP). The project, valued at Rs 21,000 crore, is to be commissioned in 70 months. BHEL has also signed an export contract worth Rs 2,000-2,500 crore with Nigeria's Dangote Petroleum Refinery for eight gas turbines.