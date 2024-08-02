Blacksoil disburses over Rs 220 crore in Q1 FY25, AUM increases 40%

Alternative credit platform Blacksoil on Friday announced that the company disbursed over Rs 220 crore, investing in seven new businesses in the first quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q1 FY25).

The new investments include companies such as software services firm Celebal Technologies, edtech firm Leverage Edu, and salon chain JCB (Jean Claude Biguine) Salons. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Major exits include names such as fintech Cashe, AR-toy company PlayShifu, and utility solutions firm WEGoT.

The Mumbai-based firm added that its assets under management (AUM) increased by 40 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

“The 40 per cent year-on-year growth in our AUM is a testament to the strength of our investment strategy and the quality of our portfolio companies. We are dedicated to fuelling innovation and growth across diverse sectors while maintaining a balanced approach to risk and return,” said Ankur Bansal, co-founder and director, BlackSoil.

In Q1 FY25, major investment sectors included consumer, financial institutions, software as a service (SaaS), deep tech, and the internet of things (IoT).

More From This Section

The company added that its portfolio firms collectively raised Rs 541 crore in Q1 FY25.

“This robust performance across the portfolio reinforces BlackSoil's reputation as a discerning investor in high-potential ventures,” it said in a statement.

Last week, BlackSoil NBFC, an arm of the alternative credit platform, said the firm had raised Rs 208 crore in debt during the first half of the calendar year 2024 (H1 CY24), with the total debt raised being pegged at over Rs 1,570 crore.

The firm said about 60 per cent of the total debt funding raised during the first six months of 2024 came from new debt investors.

The company said that it saw diverse investor participation, including high net worth individuals (HNIs), ultra high net worth individuals (UHNIs), family offices, prominent banks, and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).