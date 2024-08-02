Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks may start lower; GIFT Nifty slips 230 pts, Nikkei falls 5%, Kospi 3%
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks may start lower; GIFT Nifty slips 230 pts, Nikkei falls 5%, Kospi 3%

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, August 2, 2024: At 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures are down 220 points at 24,897, signaling a gap-down start to the trading day.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Investment

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 8:43 AM IST
Global markets have largely rejoiced at the US Federal Reserve signal of the first rate cut in September. However, the start of the rate cut cycle cannot be the only reason for the rally, if history is anything to go by. The performance of the Indian and the US markets during the previous rate cut cycle was muted. READ MORE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will more closely monitor liquidity in longer tenor Indian debt that is part of its emerging market bond index, after moves by authorities to remove eligibility from future issuances of the bonds. READ MORE

The IT giant, Infosys, announced that it has received communication from Karnataka State authorities, withdrawing the pre-show cause notice and directing the company to submit a further response to the DGGI central authority on this matter. Infosys had earlier received a notice for the payment of GST of Rs 32,403 crore from Karnataka State GST authorities for the period July 2017 to March 2022, relating to expenses incurred by the company's overseas branch offices. READ MORE

Intel said on Thursday it would cut more than 15 per cent of its workforce and suspend its dividend starting in the fourth quarter as the chipmaker pursues a turnaround centered around its loss-making manufacturing business. READ MORE

The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 70,370, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 87,200. READ MORE

The year 2024 has been remarkable for initial public offerings (IPOs), with nearly 82 IPOs launched for public subscription so far, according to BSE data. Of these, a staggering 71 IPOs have listed with gains, yielding returns for investors compared to the issue price, while 10 were listed at a loss. READ MORE

Coal India’s (CIL’s) revenue for the first quarter of 2024-25 (Q1FY25) came in at Rs 36,500 crore, up 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and down 3 per cent sequentially, which was in line with consensus. READ MORE

The market has done very well and valuations now are fairly demanding. To sustain these lofty valuations, it is imperative that corporate earnings continue to deliver, says Chirag Setalvad, head — equities, HDFC AMC. Besides domestic earnings, the trajectory of global growth and inflation, especially in the US and China, will certainly be important variables. READ MORE

State Bank of India, India's biggest state-owned bank, will likely report flat net profit in the April-June quarter (Q1) of the current financial year 2024-25 (FY25). READ MORE

Equity benchmark indices are likely to start today’s trading session on a dismal note mirroring the gloomy mood in global peers. READ MORE

The removal of duty exemptions for chemicals essential to crude production in the latest budget, has raised production costs by $1 per barrel, and led to an annual cost increase of about $40 million, officials at upstream companies said. READ MORE

The Nifty Commodities Index is showing signs of a potential pullback in the near term, making it a suitable candidate for selling on rises. Having achieved its near-term targets, the index is expected to undergo profit booking. Support levels on the charts are identified at 9,350 and 9,200. These levels represent potential targets for the expected pullback. READ MORE

Long build up is seen in the Tata Power Futures where we have seen 1 per cent (Prov) rise in Open interest with price rising by 2.38 per cent. READ MORE

Brent crude at $79.80 per bbl

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, August 2, 2024: Indian benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 may open lower, reflecting a sharp decline in Asian markets. 
At 6:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures are down 220 points at 24,897, signaling a gap-down start to the trading day.
In the US, markets experienced a sell-off amid rising recession fears, with the Dow Jones falling 1.21 per cent, the S&P 500 decreasing 1.37 per cent, and the Nasdaq sliding 2.3 per cent. Further, reports suggest that concerns are growing over whether the Federal Reserve is too late in adjusting its monetary policy.
Asian markets mirrored Wall Street's losses, with the Nikkei plummeting over 5 per cent, the Kospi dropping 2.5 per cent, and the ASX 200 falling 1.83 per cent. 
Back in India, investors will focus on Q1 earnings reports and forex reserve data. On August 1, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 2,089.28 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 337.03 crore.

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

