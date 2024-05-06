Home / Companies / Start Ups / BlackSoil's FY24 disbursement grows 40%; firm exited 18 deals, entered 36

BlackSoil's FY24 disbursement grows 40%; firm exited 18 deals, entered 36

The company's year-on-year disbursement grew by 110%, and its Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by nearly 50 per cent year-on-year

In terms of sectoral focus, in Q4FY24, Fintech accounted for 37 per cent of its total investments, followed by SaaS/ Deeptech/ IoT at 18 per cent.
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 2:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
For alternative credit platform BlackSoil, the Indian startup story has been a journey of steady growth. The firm’s disbursement for FY24 rose 40 per cent at $118 million. More significantly it exited from 18 deals and made strategic investments in 36 new deals.

The growth story is also witnessed in the fourth quarter of FY24, wherein BlackSoil deployed $49 million (around Rs 391 crore) across 11 new deals and exited from four portfolio firms.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The company’s year-on-year disbursement grew by 110 per cent, and its Assets Under Management (AUM) increased by nearly 50 per cent year-on-year.

Ankur Bansal, Co-Founder & Director of BlackSoil, said, “Our prudent investment practices fortify our market standing, underscored by successful exits and strategic investments. As we navigate the landscape of FY25, we remain steadfast in our commitment to driving value and maintaining our upward trajectory.”

Importantly, 30 of its investees raised a consolidated capital of $680 million in FY24. Several of BlackSoil’s existing portfolio companies achieved noteworthy milestones, with nine investees raising a total capital of over $100 million in Q4FY24.

Notably, approximately 90 per cent of its current portfolio companies are EBITDA positive, said the company in a statement.

In terms of sectoral focus, in Q4FY24, Fintech accounted for 37 per cent of its total investments, followed by SaaS/ Deeptech/ IoT at 18 per cent.
 
During this period, BlackSoil made investments in Fintech companies such as Rupeek, Werize and OTO. It also exited from prominent companies, such as Freight Tiger, Homeville Group and Koye Pharmaceuticals, where it made debt investments.

Also Read

Alternative debt provider BlackSoil sees 44% jump in investment in 2023

Banks are catching up with fintech companies: BlackSoil co-founder

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

AMCs may allow trail commission to mutual fund distributors: Amfi

Nifty Realty soars 6% in sharpest single-day rally since October 2021

Milagrow expects to hit Rs 100 crore revenue mark in next three years

Good Capital plans to invest $25 million in Indian AI startups this year

Netcon Tech invests in Nikitek to revolutionise airport baggage handling

In red-hot AI space, funds for Indian startups cooling down: Traxcn

Games24x7 elevates Tridib Mukherjee to Chief Data Science and AI officer

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Blacksoil Capitalstart- upsAsset Managementasset management companies

First Published: May 06 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story