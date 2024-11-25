Bliss GVS Pharma gains 5% on bagging EU GMP certification for two units

Shares of smallcap firm Bliss GVS Pharma gained up to 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 138.20 a piece on Monday after the pharma company’s manufacturing sites received GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certification from the European regulatory authority.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Company’s manufacturing facility situated at Plot No. 11, Dewan Udyog Nagar, Aliyali Village, Palghar, 401404, India and Survey No. 43-44, Vevoor Village, 401404, India, has successfully received a Certificate of GMP Compliance from the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of Romania (NAMMDR),” the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

The European regulator issued the certification following an EU GMP inspection that took place on 30th November and 1st December 2023.

Q2 results

Bliss GVS Pharma reported a 2.8 per cent year-on-year decrease in consolidated revenue, which stood at Rs 217 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2024-2025. However, on a quarterly basis, the company saw a significant 18 per cent increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter.

Net profit for the company dropped 41 per cent year-on-year to Rs 25 crore in Q2FY25 compared with Rs 43 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarterly basis, net profit increased by 13.6 per cent compared to the previous three months.

Bliss GVS Pharma share price history

The company’s stock has underperformed the market year to date as it has risen 8 per cent, while slipping 8 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 11 per cent year to date and 21 per cent in a year.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1,414.19 crore. Bliss GVS Pharma shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 30.24 times and at an earning per share of Rs 4.35.

At 10:45 AM; the shares of the company were trading 2.28 per cent higher at Rs 134.50 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.55 per cent at 80,343.97 level.