Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Here's why HG Infra Engineering share is buzzing in trade today; details

Here's why HG Infra Engineering share is buzzing in trade today; details

The HG Infra Engineering share price rallied after the company announced that it has secured a letter of award (LoA) from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HG Infra shares rise: Construction engineering company HG Infra Engineering shares rose as much as 6.86 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,363.70 per share on Monday, November 25, 2024. 
 
The HG Infra Engineering share price rallied after the company announced that it has secured a letter of award (LoA) from NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited. 
 
In an exchange filing, HG Infra Engineering, said, “We are pleased to inform you that H.G. Infra Engineering Limited (the “Company” or “HGINFRA”) has received the letter of award from the NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited.”
 
The company will be responsible for setting up of 500 mw/1000 mwh standalone battery energy storage systems in India, with viability gap funding support.
 
Meanwhile, the size of the order was 185 MW/370 MWh. The tariff rate is fixed at 2,38,000 per MW per month, the company said in a statement. 
 
The company will be required to complete the project in 1.5 years, HG Infra Engineering said.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 1,250 pts higher at 80,350; Nifty at 24,300; PSB, Realty, Oil gain

Bullish cues: Notable Put-writing seen for first time in 2 mths; F&O data

NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Market Today: GIFT Nifty, Maharashtra election, Enviro Infra IPO, Dow Jones

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi suggests buying these three stocks on Nov 25

 
Q1 financial performance
 
HG Infra’s revenue or topline grew 13 per cent annually to Rs 1,528 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 1,351 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q1FY24).
 
The company’s net profit jumped over 8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 162.6 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 150.4 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY24).
 
The market capitalisation of HG Infra Engineering is Rs 8,709.47 crore, according to BSE.The company falls under the SmallCap category.
 
The 52-week high of HG Infra Engineering share is Rs 1,880 while its 52-week low is Rs 806 apiece. 
 
At 9:34 AM, the HG Infra Engineering shares were trading 4.72 per cent higher at Rs 1,336.40. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 1.61 per cent higher at 80,387.21 levels.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Dividend stocks: Gillette India, Sun TV, 8 others to remain in focus today

Stocks to Watch: Adani Group stocks, Zomato, RIL, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp

Vijaya Diagnostic hits new high, stock up 65% in 4 months on strong Q2 nos

Praj Industries shares fly 11% as Co expects to triple revenues by 2030

Ratnaveer Precision soars 19% on strong demand; zooms 47% in 5 days

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexNifty50HG Infra Engineering

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story