Block trades in top-gear this month even as stock markets wobble

Large share sales in listed companies have hit top gear this month even as the market has seen a pullback following five straight months of gains.

According to calculations done by Business Standard, large block trades worth nearly Rs 60,000 crore (only sell-side turnover) have been executed this month — highest for any calendar month. This is on the back of two of the largest share sales of 2023 getting executed in August.



These are a Rs 7,684-crore share sale by Hulst, an affiliate of Baring Private Equity, in Coforge and a Rs 7,412-crore stake sale in Adani Power by the promoter group to US-based GQG Partners. Other large transactions carried out this month include the co-founder Gangwal family's 3 per cent stake sale in InterGlobe Aviation for Rs 2,802 crore, China-based Alibaba Group firm Antfin's sale of Rs 2,037 crore in Paytm, and Tiger Global's 1.44 per cent stake sale in Zomato for Rs 1,124 crore to mark its exit.

The surge in activity comes even as the benchmark Nifty has come off by over 3 per cent from its highs on July 20. Industry players said sustained momentum in the broader market, ample domestic liquidity, and buying support by bulge-bracket global institutions have underpinned the deal momentum. Also, optimism around India's medium- to long-term economic and market outlook has helped investors sign large cheques even as certain private equity (PE) players or promoters have sought an exit.



"Most of the block deals have happened in non-index stocks. Nifty returns do not necessarily reflect what's happening across the board," observed Ajay Garg, founder of Equirus. Long-term investors such as mutual funds, foreign portfolio investors, private equity players, and family offices are not necessarily perturbed by short-term movements, he added.

Even as the benchmark indices have given up some gains, the mid- and small-cap gauges have climbed to new highs this month, extending their outperformance. On a year-to-date basis (YTD), the Nifty Mid-Cap and Small-Cap indices are up nearly 23 per cent each even as the Nifty 50 index has gained just 6.6 per cent.



"The undertone is positive. Even though indices are declining, the trajectory is upward. The overall factors are positive for India. The flows continue to be positive. There is enough dry powder with institutional investors. That's why these block deals are getting subscribed," said Pranjal Srivastava, partner of investment banking at Centrum Capital.

In June as well, shares sold via large blocks had exceeded Rs 50,000 crore. Market players said this is a sign that the domestic markets have matured and are seeing participation from a diversified set of investors with different investment time frames and outlooks.